Lori Harvey shows off her chest at Kylie Jenner’s LA event

Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, looked gorgeous while attending Kyle Jenner’s cosmetics party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old model and social media star looked savage in her revealing outfit.

The model showed off her toned body in a deep brown crop top that showed off her curves, paired with high waisted panther print pants and nude sandals.

A 10: Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, looked gorgeous while attending Kyle Jenner’s cosmetics party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night

Harvey’s confidence and glamor shone through the event as she posed for the cameras.

Harvey adorned her outfit with gold body chains that flowed from her neck to her hips, down her top. The model added some sparkle with a rosary style necklace and silver rings.

Since the divorce from ex Michael B Jordan earlier this summer, Harvey has been on fire and enjoying her single life.

Dazzling! The model showed off her toned body in a deep brown crop top that showed off her curves

Elegant lady: she combined the top with high-waisted panther print pants and nude sandals

A mogul and billionaire: The party was for Kylie’s new collection KC

The model opened up about her relationship standards on Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series with Teyana Taylor earlier this month.

Harvey revealed that she got to a point where she wanted to “date on my terms.”

She added: “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And when it no longer serves me, I move on.’

Her ex: With Jordan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022 after the 94th Oscars at the Wallis Annenberg Center in March

Harvey and Jordan have been dating for over a year and have since removed all traces of each other from their social media pages.

Harvey now stands in her own power and takes a positive perspective from her heartbreak.

“Don’t give your power away to anyone,” she explained.

Harvey seems to be enjoying her single life as she doesn’t look back and finds support from her famous friends.