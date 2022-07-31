Lori Harvey shows off curves in tight leather pants before enjoying night out in Las Vegas

Lori Harvey bares some skin for a night out in Las Vegas on Friday.

The 25-year-old model shared several photos on her Instagram of her combination of black crop top and leather pants.

The blistering pants clung tightly to her bottom half, holding her pert derrière.

She was wearing high black stilettos and a thin ribbon hung around her neck like a scarf.

Black, visor-like sunglasses shielded her eyes from the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas.

Her black hair was cropped short, falling just below her shoulders, and parted in the middle.

Big night out: the star posted some photos from Las Vegas

Steve Harvey’s daughter captioned her Instagram post: ‘This ain’t stay in Vegas [music notes emoji]’; Lori seen in March

She lay across one table in one fell swoop and at others she bent over and nearly hit the ground as she posed for the photos.

Steve Harvey’s daughter captioned her Instagram post: ‘This ain’t stay in Vegas [music notes emoji].’

Lori’s night out in Las Vegas came just a few weeks after she ended her relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.

The End: Michael B. Jordan, 35, and Lori Harvey, 25, ended their relationship after a year and a half together, People reported; seen on March 27 in Beverly Hills

A source close to the exes told People that they were “devastated” by the split and that they “still love each other.”

“Michael has matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long haul,” the insider added.

The two started dating in late 2020 and broke up last month.