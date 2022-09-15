Lori Harvey showcases ripped abs and cleavage by going SHIRTLESS in suede suit.. on last day of NYFW

Lori Harvey didn’t always have to walk the runway with her stuff to impress on the last day of New York Fashion Week.

The cameras and lights flickered and flashed as the model and entrepreneur both attended the Michael Kors fashion show, which was then followed by a performance to see Tom Ford’s new collection.

Without a doubt, she attracted the most attention by going to the Ford show in a daring and sassy suede suit that she wore shirtless, which made many hearts tremble with excitement.

Spicy and daring: Lori Harvey, 25, arrived at the Tom Ford fashion show at Skylight on Vesey in New York City on Wednesday, the last day of New York Fashion Week

The suit consisted of loose-fitting drawstring pants that flared out enough at the bottom to cover almost all of her shoes.

The matching blazer came complete with a wide lapel, two side pockets and a secure fit for her astonishingly tight six-foot-tall figure.

In a move that would take a healthy dose of self-confidence, the adopted daughter of comedian and game show host Steve Harvey went shirtless for her evening ensemble, leaving plenty of cleavage out in the open.

As a result, it appeared that she had at least two men by her side, acting as guards so that no one could possibly pull on her daring outfit.

Grand Finale: Harvey came out for what she called ‘the grand finale’ of the Ford show

The man of the hour: the founder of SKN by LH made it a point to talk to Tom Ford and pose with him for photos

Unlike her previous appearance on NYFW, Harvey styled her long raven locks in a series of short but thick braids that hung just over her shoulders.

She rounded out her overall ensemble by carrying a small yellow purse big enough for only her necessities and an assortment of necklaces slung across her chest.

After taking in the new collection, with the help of the many beauties that took to the catwalk, Harvey came out for what she called “the grand finale” of the show.

Not long after, she made a point of chatting with Ford and posing for photos for a group of photographers.

Finally, the founder of the skincare company SKN by LH was led out by that group of men who acted as security, while the camera continued to film.

She would stop again for more photos before walking down the street and seemingly to a waiting car to take her to her next destination.

Earlier in the day, Harvey took part in the Michael Kors fashion show, decked out in a black and white patterned mini dress that she paired with a matching jacket.

In an effort to add a bit of casual-cool style to the ensemble, she also wore a New York Yankees baseball cap over her hair, along with a pair of high heels.

‘You’ve done it again @michaelkors!!! Incredible show! I love you endlessly, thank you so much for having me,” she gushed in the caption of an Instagram post.

After taking in all the fashionable action, Harvey stepped out of the room and had a sea of ​​photographers asking her to pose for the cameras.

Harvey’s history with Kors includes walking the catwalk for the American fashion designer at his shows in recent years.

In addition to her business investments, the Tennessee native is also known to some fans for her time dating Creed star Michael B. Jordan from December 2020 to last June.