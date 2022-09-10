Lori Harvey puts on a leggy display in ill-fitting gray trench coat while at Fendi show during NYFW

<!–

Lori Harvey bared her long legs in a Fendi trench coat as she arrived at the luxury label’s star-studded runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The 25-year-old model and socialite sizzled in the off-the-shoulder look, featuring a belted waist and Fendi’s iconic name on the lapel and tail.

A bright yellow purse was carried on her hip and she was wearing high, bright pink high heels.

Her trench coat ended at her knees, but also had a slit in the front exposing her thigh and calf.

She put a pair of small diamond stud earrings in her ears and also wore a thin necklace.

A shiny substance made her chest and legs glisten under the lamps.

“Fendi and Marni are coming to New York, it’s super exciting,” said W Magazine fashion director Nora Milch. “Fendi is putting on a special 25th anniversary show to celebrate their baguette bag, and Marni’s is bringing their spring/summer show… from Milan to New York.”

New York Fashion Week takes place twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

This rerun of the event began on Friday, September 9 and ends on Wednesday, September 14, with 140 shows taking place throughout Manhattan.

Twice a year: New York Fashion Week takes place twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall; Delfina Delettrez Fendi, Silvia Fendi, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs and Kim Jones in the photo

Some of the biggest names in fashion are presenting collections for the coming seasons at the event.

Tom Ford, for example, is closing show week next week, and Marni is another big name who will be holding an event this weekend.

Fendi is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in Rome in 1925. Kim Kardashian’s and Rihanna’s SKIMS brand have both collaborated with the brand.