Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Lori Harvey grabs sushi with a mystery man in Beverly Hills 6 months after Michael B. Jordan split

by Merry
by Merry
Who is this? Steve Harvey's adopted daughter, Lori, was spotted hugging a mystery man outside Michelin-starred Nozawa Bar sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night

Lori Harvey eats sushi with a mystery man in Beverly Hills… six months after breaking up with Michael B. Jordan

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com

published: 19:17, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 19:19, Dec 7, 2022

Steve Harvey’s adopted daughter, Lori, was spotted hugging a mystery man outside the Michelin-starred Nozawa Bar sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

It was the 25-year-old IMG model’s first PDA since she ended her 17-month whirlwind romance with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Michael B. Jordan in June.

Lori’s bearded dinner companion was dressed in a black puffer coat over a white T-shirt, baggy blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Harvey – who Retrieve media claimed he was dating Star Wars actor John Boyega back in September — kept warm in a cropped brown jacket, black leggings and matching boots while carrying a cute Louis Vuitton bag.

The Memphis-born socialite and California-born, Jersey-raised 35-year-old didn’t wait long to delete all evidence of their gushing Instagram posts about each other back in June.

“If you’re too close to your exes, it’s a red flag,” Lori said in an email bumble interview two months later.

Close: It was the 25-year-old IMG model’s first PDA since she ended her 17-month whirlwind romance with Black Panther Wakanda Forever star Michael B. Jordan in June

Gentleman caller: Lori’s bearded dinner companion was bundled up in a black puffer jacket over a white T-shirt, baggy jeans and white sneakers

Sunglasses at night: Harvey – who Media Take Out claimed was dating Star Wars actor John Boyega in September – kept warm in a cropped brown jacket, black leggings and matching boots while sporting a cute Louis Vuitton bag was carrying

‘Heartfelt? OK, you speak. Also, I don’t want you all eating beef, okay, because that’s going to get messy. It’s not right for me.’

Among Michael’s reported exes are Catherine Paiz, Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, Kiki Layne, Cindy Bruna, and Snoh ​​Aalegra.

Last Saturday, Harvey’s footballer ex-fiancé Memphis Depay – who she split from in 2017 – revealed that he still texts her famous 65-year-old father by tweet a screenshot of their conversation.

‘4Lifers’: The Memphis-born socialite and California-born, Jersey-raised 35-year-old (L, photo March 27) didn’t wait long to delete all evidence of their gushing Instagram posts about each other in June

Lori said in a Bumble interview two months later, “If you’re too close to your exes, it’s a red flag. Heartfelt? OK, you speak. Also, I don’t want you all eating beef, okay, because that’s going to get messy. It’s not right for me’

Her dad's favourite: Last Saturday, Harvey's footballer ex-fiancé Memphis Depay (R) - whom she divorced in 2017 - revealed that he still texts her famous 65-year-old dad by tweeting a screengrab of their conversation

Her dad’s favourite: Last Saturday, Harvey’s footballer ex-fiancée Memphis Depay (2-R) – whom she divorced in 2017 – revealed that he still texts her famous 65-year-old dad (3-L) by a screengrab of their tweeted conversation

“So proud of you man!” Steve congratulated the 28-year-old Dutch attacker after the Dutch national team triumphantly defeated the US team to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup

Steve congratulated the 28-year-old Dutch attacker after the Dutch national team triumphantly defeated the American team to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The Miss Universe 2021 judge is a full-fledged influencer who posts paid partnerships with brands like Tiffany & Co., Burberry, and Cadillac.

On November 3, Lori’s year-old vegan and paraben-free skincare company launched SKN by LH announced that they were ‘sold out of all products’.

‘#TiffanyPartner’: The Miss Universe 2021 judge is a full-fledged influencer who posts paid partnerships with brands like Tiffany & Co. (pictured Friday), Burberry and Cadillac

‘We’ll update soon’: On November 3, Lori’s year-old vegan and paraben-free skincare company SKN by LH announced they were ‘sold out of all products’

