Lori Harvey grabs sushi with a mystery man in Beverly Hills 6 months after Michael B. Jordan split

Steve Harvey’s adopted daughter, Lori, was spotted hugging a mystery man outside the Michelin-starred Nozawa Bar sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

It was the 25-year-old IMG model’s first PDA since she ended her 17-month whirlwind romance with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Michael B. Jordan in June.

Lori’s bearded dinner companion was dressed in a black puffer coat over a white T-shirt, baggy blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Harvey – who Retrieve media claimed he was dating Star Wars actor John Boyega back in September — kept warm in a cropped brown jacket, black leggings and matching boots while carrying a cute Louis Vuitton bag.

The Memphis-born socialite and California-born, Jersey-raised 35-year-old didn’t wait long to delete all evidence of their gushing Instagram posts about each other back in June.

“If you’re too close to your exes, it’s a red flag,” Lori said in an email bumble interview two months later.

Among Michael’s reported exes are Catherine Paiz, Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, Kiki Layne, Cindy Bruna, and Snoh ​​Aalegra.

Last Saturday, Harvey’s footballer ex-fiancé Memphis Depay – who she split from in 2017 – revealed that he still texts her famous 65-year-old father by tweet a screenshot of their conversation.

“So proud of you man!” Steve congratulated the 28-year-old Dutch attacker after the Dutch national team triumphantly defeated the US team to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup

The Miss Universe 2021 judge is a full-fledged influencer who posts paid partnerships with brands like Tiffany & Co., Burberry, and Cadillac.

On November 3, Lori’s year-old vegan and paraben-free skincare company launched SKN by LH announced that they were ‘sold out of all products’.

‘#TiffanyPartner’: The Miss Universe 2021 judge is a full-fledged influencer who posts paid partnerships with brands like Tiffany & Co. (pictured Friday), Burberry and Cadillac