Lori Harvey gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at star-studded Fendi runway showwith Kate Moss

Lori Harvey gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at New York Fashion Week on Saturday as she stepped out to Fendi’s runway show with Kate Moss.

Model and socialite Lori, 25, took to Instagram to post some photos of herself on the red carpet, hissing in an off-the-shoulder Fendi trench coat, with a belted waist and the label’s iconic name on it. the lapel and tail.

The businesswoman shared some snaps of supermodel Kate, 48, and stylist Elly Karamoh as they looked around backstage, including some shots of herself and Elly getting IV vitamin drops.

Lori was in a good mood when she greeted Kate during the show and kissed her on the cheek when she saw her.

Fashionista Lori carried a bright yellow bag on her hip and she was wearing high bright pink heels.

Her trench coat ended at her knees, but also had a slit in the front exposing her thigh and calf.

She put a pair of small diamond stud earrings in her ears and also wore a thin necklace.

Kate radiated glamor as she arrived at Fendi’s star-studded runway show and showed off her impeccable fashion sense in a gray patterned mini dress that was complete with a plunging neckline and black lining along the bottom.

The model added height to her frame with a pair of knee-high black leather boots, while also carrying a matching handbag.

The London native straightened her blond locks from her face as it fell down her back.

She looked delighted to be in the company of Lori at the event.

New York Fashion Week takes place twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

This rerun of the event began on Friday, September 9 and ends on Wednesday, September 14, with 140 shows taking place throughout Manhattan.

Some of the biggest names in fashion are presenting collections for the coming seasons at the event.

Tom Ford, for example, is closing show week next week, and Marni is another big name who will be holding an event this weekend.

Fendi is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in Rome in 1925. Kim Kardashian’s and Rihanna’s SKIMS brand have both collaborated with the brand.