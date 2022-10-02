Lori Harvey bares her abs in sheer top and bra at the star-studded Valentino PFW show

<!–

Lori Harvey dared to bare at the star-studded Valentino Paris Fashion Week Show on Sunday.

The beauty, 25, showed off her slim abs in a sheer top that also showed off her black bra.

She cut an edgy figure as she posed for the runway show, where she also donned slick sunglasses and high-waisted black pants.

From her sleek bob haircut to her gloved hands, Lori was a vision of style.

The star, who is the stepdaughter of TV host Steve Harvey, looked radiant with a dab of lip gloss and bronze blush on her cheeks.

She carried her belongings around stylishly in an edgy yet glamorous leather bag adorned with gold accents.

To complete the look, she went to the show in black and white shoes.

Lori was just one of the many stars Valentino saw unveil his latest collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Catwalk veteran Naomi Campbell dominated the red carpet as she donned the shoulders of rising star Zendaya, British actress Florence Pugh and Lori for the Italian brand’s ready-to-wear show.

The 52-year-old model looked the epitome of chic in a black feather coat she wore over a crisp white shirt and matching trousers.

Star-studded: Fashion royalty mingled with the great and good of Hollywood’s acting community as Valentino unveiled his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday afternoon (Naomi Campbell and Zendaya pictured)

Naomi wore oversized sunglasses, a dazzling diamond necklace and a chic handbag as she posed next to Zendaya.

Euphoria star Zendaya, 26, shows off her incredible figure in a sheer black catsuit, which she paired with a blazer, shorts and stilettos.

The beauty wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, paired with a swipe of nude lipstick.

Florence stepped out in a pink mini dress, which hung around her slim figure and was decorated with a chain pattern.

Her legs were fully featured in the high-necked number and Florence gave herself an extra inch in a pair of £810 cream platform heels from Valentino.