Lori Harvey, 25, shares she ‘married almost very young’

Lori Harvey said she almost got married at a young age.

“I was married almost very young…I felt like I hadn’t been through anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I haven’t really experienced life,” the 25-year-old model told Teyana Taylor, 31, on Wednesday.

Harvey is best known for dating Michael B Jordan, whom she parted ways this year. She has also been associated with Dutch footballer Memphis Depay, Sean Combs aka Diddy, Future and Trey Songz.

Her former fiancé: Memphis Depay of FC Barcelona during the Club Friendly match between FC Barcelona v Pumas at the Spotify Camp Nou on August 7 in Barcelona

She was a guest at Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt Youtube Series.

Her most recent ex: She was most recently actor Michael B. Jordan until they broke up this summer

Other exes: She also had a romance with Sean Combs, aka Puffy and Diddy, left, and Future, right

Harvey – whose father is Steve Harvey – shared what she looks for in a significant other.

BFFs: Harvey and best friend Taylor sat down and discussed all things love

Keepin’ it real: Taylor and Harvey left no stone unturned during their afternoon chat

Harvey said she valued transparency, openness and overall good communication.

“Not trying to beat around the bush and pretend you want something you really don’t want,” turned out to be very important to the new single model.

Emphasizing that she is not willing to compromise her integrity for love, Harvey emphasized that she maintains her values, standards and requirements at a high level and while “there are some superficial requirements, you can reduce them, but don’t compromise on them.” core values ​​and beliefs’ in dating.

One of the red flags in Harvey’s book was that someone was too close to his exes.

Opening: Taylor and Harvey spoke candidly about dating

‘Heartfelt? OKAY. You speak. I don’t want you to have beef [with one another] either because it gets messy,’ said the model.

Taylor, who has been a fixture of the 25-year-old’s life for many seasons, noted how much the model has grown both personally and professionally in recent years.

The model whose new skincare line SKN by LH will be launched on October 22.