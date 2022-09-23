Eight of the staff and students on board remain in hospital after the crash

The school bus slid down an embankment after it was hit by a truck in Victoria

Loreto College, Ballarat has warned of an ‘unapproved’ fundraiser in their name

A school rocked by a horrific bus crash has warned members of the community against donating to ‘unauthorised’ fundraising sites claiming to raise money for victims and their families.

About 27 schoolgirls, a bus driver and four adult teachers were all taken to hospital on Wednesday when a truck collided with their bus in Melbourne’s north-west.

Their school, Loreto College, Ballarat, took to social media on Friday to warn residents that a GoFundMe page had used their school logo without permission.

‘Loreto College has been made aware that a Go Fund Me page has been set up using the College logo. Loreto College has NOT APPROVED any Go Fund Me accounts and warns against these sites,” the school said in a statement.

The campaign is no longer available on the website. A GoFundMe spokeswoman confirmed it had been removed.

“Our Trust & Safety team are currently working with the organizer and are continuing to follow up with support,” the spokeswoman said.

Loreto College took to social media to warn donors that a fundraising page set up with their name and logo was not approved by the school (pictured)

A devastating collision between a school bus with 27 students on board and a lorry has left two seriously injured and taken to hospital (pictured, the smashed bus at the bottom of a motorway embankment with the pupils’ luggage flooded)

‘It is not uncommon for a resident or community member to start a fundraiser on behalf of another person or families. All donations collected by (the fundraiser) are being held securely while our Trust & Safety Team work to ensure the funds are transferred directly to the families.’

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, parents put their daughters on a bus bound for Melbourne airport for a school trip to NASA ‘space camp’.

Less than an hour later, parents found their children had been knocked off the highway by a B-double truck and rescue teams were pulling them from the wreckage.

Police Superintendent Roger Schranz said emergency services were clearing a separate lorry accident from the motorway when the lorry and bus collided.

The truck and the school bus collided around 03:15 on Wednesday, causing the bus to roll 50m down a hill and seriously injuring the lorry driver and a teenage student (pictured, the front of the lorry after the accident)

Eight of the 31 students and teachers are still in hospital after the crash.

The school has thanked the Ballarat community for the outpouring of support they received in the wake of Thursday’s accident.

“While our thoughts and prayers remain with all those involved in the traumatic events that have taken place, we wish to thank the many members of the Loreto community and the Ballarat community and beyond who have reached out to offer their support,” the school the school wrote.

‘The college and our students, staff and families have been overwhelmed and encouraged by your kind words and acts of support.’