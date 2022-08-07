Lorenzo Insigne scores screamer MLS debut goal for Toronto in dramatic 4-3 win vs. Nashville

Because Toronto needed a moment of magic, there was only one man for the occasion.

The Reds’ Italian maestro had eight outfielders and the goalkeeper between him and the goal, but that turned out to be no problem.

With 76 minutes left on the scoreboard, Toronto needed a firmer footing after regaining the lead via Federico Bernardeschi. Who better than Insigne to stand up for his first MLS goal?

An agile turn, a shot toward the box and a drop from the shoulder to open the corner prompted Insigne to unleash a right-footed missile from outside the box.

Insignia defeated two defenders and escaped the pressure of a third before firing into the Nashville net

While you’d think Insigne was busy bending one into the far post, the tent man slammed the ball over his body to knock it past the napping Joe Willis.

While Insignia’s goal looked like it would get Toronto started, it was a good thing they had a two-goal buffer.

Walker Zimmerman of Nashville headed powerfully past Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono to give the home side a chance to take a point, but in the end it was a fruitless chase.

While Insignia’s stamp strike brought in three points, it also significantly broke Toronto’s 19-game winless streak on the road.

The Reds could make a late playoff push despite currently sitting penultimate in the Eastern Conference standings.

Insigne scored 96 goals in a 12-year span with his hometown Serie A side, Napoli

Toronto follows the Chicago Fire by four points with 10 games left in the MLS season.

Insignia and his teammates will have the chance to continue their recent undefeated streak when they host Portland at BMO Field next Saturday night.

Despite their generally irregular form, Toronto has scored four goals in two of their last three MLS games and went unbeaten during that period.

Insigne has played three times since Napoli’s move to the Canadian club. The 5-foot-4 winger has played 337 games for the Serie A side, scoring 96 goals.

The 31-year-old signed a pre-contract with Toronto on January 8, 2022. The deal included a four-year contract, effective July 1.