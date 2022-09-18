Lorenzo Insigne and his wife Genny ‘lose their unborn baby’

Toronto star Lorenzo Insigne made his first appearance for Toronto since September 5, with reports suggesting he and his ‘six months pregnant’ wife, Genny, recently lost their unborn child.

The MLS side revealed the striker, who joined the club in the summer, was relieved of duty due to a ‘personal family situation’ on Friday.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Saturday that the Insignes lost their unborn baby, which would have been their third child together.

Lorenzo Insigne suffered a terrible loss per reports before he returned to practice this week

Genny met Lorenzo in Naples as children and they started dating while Insigne was at Pescara. Reports suggest that he and his ‘six months pregnant’ wife recently lost their unborn child

The report claims the Italian international’s wife was six months pregnant before the tragic loss.

Insigne returned to training on Wednesday, according to Canada’s The Sports Networkafter missing the team’s 4-2 loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

According to the report, Italian Domenico Criscito also skipped training on September 8 ‘to support Lorenzo and his family’.

Insigne has been left out of Italy’s squad for the upcoming Nations League games, but returned to Toronto’s starting line-up tonight.

Insigne appeared to be celebrating the pregnancy after scoring last month and tucked the ball under his shirt

The Canadians were significantly humbled by the home team, 4-0.

Insigne played the full 90 minutes as Toronto continued their recent run of four games without a win.

During a game against Nashville last month, the Italian appeared to be celebrating the pregnancy after a miracle in which he put the ball under his shirt and sucked on his thumb.

Insigne beat two defenders and eluded a third before firing into the Nashville net last month

Since joining Toronto in July, Insigne has scored six goals and collected two assists.

Before arriving in MLS, Insigne was a force for his boyhood club Napoli. The small winger made 337 appearances and scored 96 goals.

The couple married ten years ago, in 2012, and already have two sons together, Carmine and Christian, born in 2013 and 2015 respectively.