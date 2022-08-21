Lorde wears a skimpy bikini in the video for her new single Oceanic Feeling

Lorde embraces her sensual side in her new music video.

The Kiwi singer, 25, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, strips down to a skimpy bikini in the movie clip for Oceanic Feeling.

Oceanic Feeling, produced by Lorde and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, is the latest single and final track from her 2021 album Solar Power.

Lorde shows off her figure in a striped bikini as she sits on a pontoon with her 20-year-old brother Angelo Yelich-O’Connor.

She looks tanned for the sun-filled scene and twists and turns her body as she sings the lyrics, which are inspired by her upbringing in New Zealand.

At the end of the video, Lorde boards a raft and sets off alone.

Lorde says the video’s conclusion symbolizes the end of her “Solar Power era.”

It is the last of seven music videos she produced for her third studio album.

It comes after Lorde admitted she was the… ‘highest of highs’ and ‘lowest of lows’ in the past year in a letter to her fans.

She revealed in her email newsletter called “The Path” that on show days she “sat alone in her hotel room, binge-watching [the Great British] Bake’.

However, she has now spread her wings and loves to “explore every city, walk for miles, eat ice cream in the dark, find little wine bars” while on tour.

She also reflected on her latest album and how the audience reacted to her new sound.

“It’s been a year since I announced the launch of Solar Power,” she said.

“I can honestly say that this has been the year with the highest highs and the lowest lows I’ve ever experienced.”

‘It took a while for people to get the album – I still get emails every day from people just starting out! – and that reaction was really confusing and sometimes painful to deal with in the beginning,” added the Royals hitmaker.

Lorde recently said in a heartfelt letter to her fans that she had experienced the “highest highs” and “lowest lows” in the past year. (Pictured on stage in Coventry, England, in May)

She said she had “learned a lot about herself” since Solar Power was released, and “had been able to process some big personal things that made it pretty hard to do things like travel or play shows.”

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and how I’m seen making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before,” she continued.

Lorde explained that she had recently talked about solar energy with a friend who told her it is “one of those works that is made between peaks.” (Pictured on stage in Dublin, Ireland, in June)

“It was interesting as the year went on to see artworks (movies, albums, TV shows, fine arts) created in and around the pandemic, and feel that most of them have a greater degree of interiority than others that have been made by that artist before.

“You already know about my belief that artists work to metabolize collective feelings, and it seems logical to me that if the collective feeling of recent years was made up of long stretches of isolation, vulnerability, despicable terror and existential questions, those feelings would be reflected in the art of the time.’

