Lorde does a Taylor Swift and shares a cryptic post about her new album, after hiding for months

Lorde appeared to tease the upcoming release of new music with a post shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the snapshots, the 27-year-old artist wore a long black dress while looking out of a balcony.

The New Zealand singer then shared a second image of her spitting off the balcony before posting a close-up of her hand holding a tablet with the word “spit” written on it.

Lorde also posted a photo of a jewelry dish, a poolside selfie, and a blurry image from inside her home.

Fans couldn’t help but speculate that her post was a teaser for the release of her upcoming music.

—So the lead single is called spit? one person questioned.

‘LORDE, WHAT IS THIS? PLEASE RELEASE AN ALBUM,’ wrote another excited fan while a third person commented: ‘Lorde’s new album is coming!’

The post is the only photo on Lorde’s Instagram page.

It comes after Lorde attracted attention in February by sharing very intimate photos of herself listening to music in the bathroom.

The New Zealand singer posted four images on Instagram of herself posing naked and without makeup in a green marble bathtub surrounded by candles, Epsom salts and lotions.

“Total immersion,” he simply captioned the now-deleted post.

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter debuted two new songs during her performance at England’s Boardmasters Festival last August.

According VultureThe hitmaker played a pair of songs said to be titled Silver Moon and Invisible Ink, although she later denied those were the final names.

Although many fans suspected that Lorde was planning to release a new album, she took to her Instagram account to express that she did not have a major project in the works.

She wrote: “This is not the beginning of anything, I just want you to know that there is a light burning inside of me.”

When another fan commented that the hitmaker was trying to mislead his fanbase, she doubled down on her original denial.

“I’m serious, I literally decided to free them from my laptop… but they’re not bad huh,” he wrote.

Lorde’s most recent album, Solar Power, made its debut in August 2021.