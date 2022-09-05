Lord Sugar and The Apprentice winner Sarah Lynn have part ways after the businesswoman made history

<!–

She won the BBC show in 2017 alongside James White, leaving fans furious over Lord Sugar’s ‘cop out’ decision to give them both the £250,000 investment.

But The Apprentice star Sarah Lynn has now parted ways with Lord Sugar after being business partners for five years.

Lord Sugar spokesperson Andrew Bloch told MailOnline: “Lord Sugar has said goodbye to The Apprentice winner Sarah Lynn. Sarah has bought Lord Sugar’s stake in her confectionery company Sweets In The City, giving her complete control over her business.”

Going solo: The Apprentice star Sarah Lynn has now parted ways with Lord Sugar after being business partners for five years (pictured in 2017)

He continued: ‘Sarah won the 2017 show and secured a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar. It has been an amicable divorce and Lord Sugar will follow Sarah’s progress with great interest and affection.’

Sarah added: ‘I am extremely grateful for the knowledge and support I have received from Lord Sugar and his team, which has been invaluable.’

The businesswoman put the prize money into her successful confectionery company Sweets In The City – where you can have sweet treats delivered to your door.

A source also told The sun: ‘This must have been a huge blow to Sarah, although it shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise for her.

She joins a long line of entrepreneurs who won The Apprentice only to split up with Lord Sugar some time later.

“Obviously the situation will draw more attention because she was the first joint winner on the Beeb show.”

Sarah received substantial funding to upgrade her already thriving confectionery business, while James would upgrade his Birmingham-based IT recruiting business.

The 13th series marked the first time in the history of The Apprentice that two people received an investment from Lord Sugar.

In December 2020, it was revealed that James and Lord Sugar had split up as the company had several setbacks.

However, Lord Sugar allowed James to keep the money he had invested and said in a statement: “I wish James all the best for the future and will follow his progress with interest.”

A handful have gone on to build business empires that bring in the cash, including Tom Pellereau, Ricky Martin, Leah Totton, Mark Wright, Sian Gabbidon, and Carina Lepore.

But several winners of The Apprentice have decided they no longer need the billionaire’s support and have split up.

Joseph Valente split from Lord Sugar just two years after investing £250,000 in his plumbing business – which he has now sold as it owed almost £2 million to creditors.

Alana Spencer, who put the prize money into her Ridiculously Rich bakery business, bought back Lord Sugar’s stock as the company’s profits continued to climb.