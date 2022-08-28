Lord Stevens describes moment he quizzed ‘charming’ Prince Charles about death of Diana

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lord Stevens has described the moment when he questioned Prince Charles about the death of Princess Diana.

The former Metropolitan Police Commissioner had to interview the future king after her butler Paul Burrell wrote a letter saying Diana thought she “may be killed” before her untimely death.

Prince Charles was interviewed by Lord Stevens and former Met Detective Chief Superintendent David Douglas, but denied any involvement in his wife’s death in a Paris tunnel on August 31, 1997.

Scroll down for video

Lord Stevens has described the moment when he questioned Prince Charles about the death of Princess Diana

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris on August 31, 1997. Channel 4’s documentary Investigating Diana: Death in Paris explored the circumstances surrounding her death. (Pictured: The Princess of Wales in a red and black evening gown by Catherine Walker during an official visit to Paris in November 1988)

Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Stevens was ordered to interview the future king after her butler Paul Burrell wrote a letter saying Diana thought she “may be murdered” before her untimely death.

Lord Stevens said: ‘I was not afraid of the establishment. The decision was made to see Prince Charles because of the Burrell letter and the allegations in that letter.

‘Princess Diana had declared that she would be murdered by her husband. We had to see if there was anything in there and we had to have his answer to it.

“I’m sure nothing like this had ever happened before, so that was unprecedented.”

He added: ‘[Prince Charles] understood the reason for this and was only too happy to cooperate. He was extremely charming.

“He denied being involved in any way and it was noticed.”

Meanwhile, David Douglas said, “I’m not obsessed with the royal family in any way. Karel was very polite.

‘Lord Stevens asked him questions and he deliberately leaned over to Lord Stevens to ask me general questions – ‘Is the investigation going well?’

David Douglas was Operation Paget’s senior investigator and said he found Prince Charles ‘classy’

He said: ‘I am in no way obsessed with the royal family. Charles was very polite’

“He put me at ease by involving me in the conversation. I thought that was quite stylish. I was impressed by that.’

He added: “When it came to the details, he couldn’t understand anything.

‘He didn’t understand why it was written, why those names were in it.

“He just couldn’t understand it.”

Channel 4’s documentary Investigating Diana: Death in Paris comes in the year that marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Prince William and Prince Harry were “kept in limbo” over the documentary, sources say.

It is co-produced between Channel 4 and Discovery Plus and claims to investigate ‘how powerful individuals, the press and the internet have created and fueled conspiracy theories that overwhelm facts and question the nature of the truth’.

Episode three of Investigating Diana: Death in Paris will air on Channel 4 on Sunday, August 28 at 9pm.