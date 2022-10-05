Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video: Sydney Harbour Bridge lens on Snapchat

The company’s groundbreaking technology enables the scene to transform on camera

The Sydney Harbor Bridge will now look like the Númenor Gates on Snapchat

The Sydney Harbor Bridge is to undergo a ‘Middle Earth makeover’ ahead of Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power finale on October 14.

The dramatic transformation of the iconic Australian landmark reflects the huge popularity of the TV series, which attracted over 25 million fans within 24 hours of its release.

But like all Tolkein, the transformation is a fantasy, so it can only be seen through an augmented reality lens on Snapchat.

The Sydney Harbor Bridge is being transformed to resemble the Gates of Númenor from Prime Video’s Rings of Power series

Speaking to FEMAIL Head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand, Hushidar Kharas revealed the team’s excitement at being able to replicate the gates of Númenor on Sydney Harbour.

“Great architecture is part of our culture and what better way to delight our Australian customers than by transforming one of the most recognizable icons of Australia into an equally iconic piece of popular culture – the great island kingdom of Númenor,” they said .

‘We are thrilled to be working with Snap to bring an innovative piece of technology to Australia for the first time from October 6.’

And the team at Snap was equally excited to work on a project for the series, which has been streamed to 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The head of Amazon Studios said she was excited to see how many people were as passionate about Middle Earth as she and her team were.

‘It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories – among the most popular of all time and what many consider to be the true origins of the fantasy genre – have brought us to this proud moment. I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate,” she said.

The transformation is just imagination – using Snapchat’s landmark technology

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power AR experience on Snapchat will be available starting today.

All fans have to do is head down to the Sydney Harbor foreshore, open Snapchat to the camera and scan the Harbor Bridge to unlock the lens.

Landmarker technology experiences have been created to support other major events in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai and Singapore, but this will be the first time Australians can experience the industry-leading technology.