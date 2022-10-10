Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Is Not Releasing When You Think

The rings of power could have started production on its second season this week, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing it anytime soon. Season 1 took 18 months to film, and while some of that can probably be attributed to the difficulty of filming during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, it also makes sense given how elaborate the production process must be for a story of this size.

When asked if we could expect to see The rings of power season 2 in 2023, the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, told Variety that “We want the shortest possible time between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high. So it will take what it takes. But there was some urgency to act quickly, which is why these guys wrote their entire break. We’re going fast.” And while that wasn’t a clear answer as to how long season 2 production will last or when we’ll see it, it seems that they, and the showrunners of the series, are willing to take their time to do justice to the story. .

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The rings of power showrunner Patrick McKay said he and fellow showrunner JD Payne expect to work “a few more years” on season 2. That’s no surprise, given that their goals for Season 2 are “bigger and better” at “every level…in an order of magnitude”. How exactly Season 2 will be bigger or better is yet to be determined, but it’s nice to know that this team doesn’t want to reduce the quality or scale of the show to get it out into the world faster.

Given that Amazon Studios is essentially dedicated to five seasons of the series from the start, it makes sense that the creative forces behind The rings of power would feel comfortable taking the time. When asked about the huge budget for the series, Salke partially justified it by saying that Amazon Studios is “building infrastructure for five seasons” and that they are basically “building a small town” to produce this show. According to THR who toured The rings of power‘s new British set while interviewing Payne and McKay, the season 2 set even has its own blacksmith and hearth to craft prop weapons. McKay says that “the whole making of this show has been a huge learning experience for everyone involved.” While they’ve learned a lot from Season 1’s production that will likely make things run smoother and possibly faster, they also know there’s still a lot at stake – even without the looming cancellation looming over their heads.