Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is seen by over 25 MILLION viewers during its first day

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become one of the most successful shows in Amazon Prime Video history.

The epic fantasy series had an audience of more than 25 million viewers during its first day of release, according to Deadline.

The media outlet also reported that the show’s debut has since become the biggest ever premiere for an Amazon Prime Video show.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke released a statement expressing her enthusiasm for the show’s success.

She said, “It’s somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories—one of the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origins of the fantasy genre—led us to this proud moment.”

The entertainment industry figure went on to show her gratitude to various figures associated with the production of the program.

“I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate – and our showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew – for their tireless collaboration and boundless creative energy,” she said.

Salke concluded her statement by speaking about the general reaction of fans to the program.

She stated, “It’s the tens of millions of fans watching—obviously as passionate about Middle-earth as we are—that are our true measure of success.”

The development of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power began in the mid-2010s, with much work on the program occurring just before the turn of the century.

The show’s sizable cast includes artists such as Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Lenny Henry, among many others.

Physical production began in 2020 in New Zealand and continued for an extended period of time before the crew began their first season last August.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its debut on the Amazon Prime Video service on September 1.

The series received a positive response from critics, many of whom praised its writing and visuals.

The show’s cast and crew have since moved to the UK, where they plan to work on the program’s second season.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expected to run for at least five seasons.