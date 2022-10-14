Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Review – Alloyed

For those unfamiliar with the text, the unveiling followed shortly afterwards. The confrontation of Galadriel and Halbrand/Sauron was tense, powerful, emotionally charged and beautifully portrayed. The use of visions reinforced and emphasized the verbal power struggle between them, portraying Sauron as a devilish character and showing our hero visions to try and lead her away from the path of good. Will Fletcher playing Sauron-as-Finrod also deserves credit, for a gloriously creepy performance that sent chills down the spine.

Likewise, we now know who the Stranger is, and who we all pinned down almost immediately: Gandalf! Admittedly, as of this episode, we haven’t heard any of his names, so we just know for sure that he’s one of the five Istari (the wizards). There’s a remote chance he’s still Radagast, or one of the two Blue Wizards. But we think that’s very, very unlikely.

One of the telltale signs that we’re not being teased with another wizard here is that the stranger quoted one of Gandalf’s most memorable lines from the film adaptation of The Fellowship of the Ring. When it came time to embark on their next adventure, he told Nori to follow where the air smells sweeter, and when in doubt “always follow your nose,” just as Gandalf told Pippin when they were lost in the mines of Moria (he makes the same decision in the book, worded slightly differently). Not only does this reassure us that we can stop all the endless guessing games because he really is Gandalf, it’s also a nice link back to the Peter Jackson movies.

This is one of the ways this episode shows the art of creating a prequel with links, kinks, and references to the Lord of the Rings material that we already know, but in a way that does not undermine its own story. We see the same technique used in Galadriel’s confrontation with Sauron. While Sauron tempts her to join him, he promises to make her a “queen” who “will be stronger than the foundations of the earth.” This exact phrase was uttered by Galadriel herself when she was tempted to take the One Ring of Frodo The Fellowship of the Ring (both book and movie), and it forms a powerful connection between the two stories and between these two characters, as it is of course the Ring of Sauron that seduces her. But it also plays very sensibly for anyone who doesn’t know or remember that rule.

There are still some nagging issues here. We urgently need to know more about Gil-galad and Chancellor Pharazôn. What does it mean to give Gil-galad a Ring of Power? What kind of person (Eleven) is he? Is he likely to abuse that power or use it wisely? Any viewer who hasn’t read Tolkien has no idea. Should we also be concerned that Pharazôn is in charge of Númenor at the time of the king’s death? What kind of person is he, except someone who doesn’t like Elves that much? Is he a threat or an ally? We’ve had glimpses of these two characters in previous episodes, but they were so short that we really don’t know what to expect. It is not enough to assume that everyone watching has read all the attachments and can fill in the blanks for themselves.

Some degree of uncertainty and mystery can be a good thing, but too much can just leave viewers confused or annoyed, as we’ve seen this season. A little guessing game can be fun, and disguise and trickery were certainly elements of Sauron’s character and methods in Tolkien’s lore, so the idea of ​​waiting to reveal Halbrand’s or the Stranger’s identity isn’t bad per se. But it took so long and there was so much guessing and uncertainty and rather unnecessary layers of mystery this season that viewers weren’t quite sure which story they were actually watching. Now we know, and we can get quite invested in the characters we should be investing in. We must feel that we have the same knowledge of who Gil-galad and Pharazôn really are.