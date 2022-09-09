Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3: The hunt for Sauron continues

After the breathtaking two-hour premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the hunt for Sauron continues in the third episode on Amazon Prime.

The two-episode premiere introduced the characters of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the stories told in JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and delves into the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Thursday’s new episode reveals that Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) goes exploring with her new boyfriend Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), while Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) is captured and Nori (Markella Kavenagh) ends up in hot water.

The episode opens with Arondir being dragged along by various creatures as he begins to awaken and find chaos all around him before being thrown to the ground.

They talk about someone (or something) called Adar, while a creature called Vrath (Jed Brophy) repeats the name Adar and picks him up and cuffs one of his legs before throwing him into a field to get to work digging.

Someone picks him up and Arondir is ready to attack… when he sees it’s his old partner Medihor (Augustus Prew), with his former guard Revion (Simon Merrells) also captured.

They hear women screaming when Arondir wants to help, but he is thrown back into the hole, as we see the creatures beating the women… when Galadriel wakes up.

The show made history long before its first two episodes debuted on Thursday night, as it is considered the most expensive series ever.

The show’s beginnings date back to July 2017, when a grueling lawsuit between Warner Bros. — the studio behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies — and the JRR Tolkien Estate was settled.

Both the studio and the estate began offering the television rights to the franchise to streaming services, with Amazon quickly becoming a frontrunner.

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos previously mandated the streaming service Prime Video that he wanted a large-scale franchise.

Bezos was also reportedly a huge fan of the franchise and personally was only involved in the rights negotiations alone, which were eventually acquired in November 2017 for a whopping $250 million.

Amazon has also signed a deal with the Tolkien Estate and the Tolkien Trust, who are believed to have given the green light to more than five seasons of the show.

With an estimated production commitment of between $100 million and $150 million per season, Amazon is expected to pay $1 billion for the production costs and the rights, when all is said and done.

The series was created by Patrick McKay and JD Payne, who had previously worked only as uncredited writers on 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond.

The duo pitched a series set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a history obscured in a five-minute prologue during the Lord of the Rings movies.

They wanted to extend this to about 50 hours of television, including the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the dark lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Numenor, and the eventual alliance between men and elves.

However, there will be characters that fans will recognize, most notably Galadriel, played in the LOTR movies by Cate Blanchett, with the much younger version as Morfydd Clark.

There are rumors that a white-haired character shown in the trailers, played by Bridie Sisson (previously thought to be Anson Boon), is actually Sauron himself, although the producers have not confirmed that.

Executive producer Lindsey Weber wouldn’t confirm or deny Sisson’s character, but she did hint at his parentage to Time.

“We enjoy all the speculation online and can tell you that Bridie Sisson is an incredible actor,” Weber began.

“We also thought fans would love to know that her character travels from far east – from the land of Rhûn…” Weber teased.

The new episodes will roll out simultaneously around the world, with the first two episodes airing Thursday at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET/2 AM UK.

The final six episodes will roll out weekly at 9pm PT/12 AM ET/5 AM UK, and the eight-episode season finale arrives on Thursday, October 13 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.