Lopetegui reluctantly rejects Wolves job due to elderly father’s illness
Julen Lopetegui has begrudgingly turned down an offer from Wolves to be their new manager, talkSPORT has understood.
Lopetegui had a meeting with the Wolves hierarchy this weekend but felt he couldn’t accept the job because his elderly father is ill.
The former boss of Spain and Real Madrid was sacked by Sevilla last week after a 4-1 defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Wolves made the Spaniard their first choice after Bruno Lage was fired earlier in October.
However, the Premier League fighters must now continue their hunt for a new manager.
Portuguese coaches Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim have been mentioned as possible alternatives.
Steve Davis is currently in charge of the club on an interim basis.
His first game ended in a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea, as Wolves’ woes continued in front of goal.
The club scored just three times in nine top-flight games amid an injury crisis at the front.
Wolves are ranked 18th and risk slipping into a relegation battle if they fail to get their season off to a good start.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);