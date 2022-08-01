Looters driven away by Spanish police helicopter as they try to snatch CANNABIS from smugglers’ boat

Footage shows Spanish police raiding the beach and using a helicopter to evict dozens of looters trying to steal cannabis from a crashed drug trafficker’s boat.

The bizarre raid was filmed from a nearby rooftop in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Cadiz province, southern Spain, on July 29, in the midst of a drug bust.

Spanish customs officials had intercepted the drug dealer’s crashed boat after it ran aground on the sand.

But when they tried to secure the crime scene, they were overrun by locals who apparently tried to steal the stock.

The video shows a customs helicopter almost flying to the ground to prevent the thieves from making off with the drugs.

Even then, some took another chance and sprinted under the helicopter to fill pockets with the loot.

Spanish customs are reported to have called in the assistance of the Guardia Civil and the National Police when the officers were overwhelmed by the looters.

Spain’s Customs Surveillance said in a statement on social media: “Congratulations to our colleagues who, following an anti-drug operation in Sanlucar and their decisive action, managed to intercept a cache of hashish after the boat containing the drug ran aground on the beach . .’

Netizen ‘Infierno civico’ commented: ‘What is disturbing is how people who look like local residents or the general public, not traffickers, pounce on the drug bundles.’

And social media user ‘orlva’ replied: ‘That’s the way it is in this country, the majority want a life with a lot of money but with minimal effort. Ignorants!’

The Spanish National Police have confirmed that the operation in question is underway.

The province of Cadiz is said to be a hotspot for drug trafficking due to its proximity to the African continent.

The province is located just nine miles from Morocco at the narrowest point of the Strait of Gibraltar.