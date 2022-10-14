Loose Women’s Dame Kelly Holmes SWORE at This Morning NTA win as Nadia Sawalha says they were ROBBED

This morning, Thursday night won the National Television Award for Best Daytime Show, with many viewers accusing Loose Women of being “salty” about it.

And on Friday’s episode of the all-female panel show, newcomer Dame Kelly Holmes, 52, admitted she swore when This Morning was announced victorious at the NTAs.

Though she was too ill to attend the awards ceremony in person, Nadia Sawalha, 57, insisted on social media that they had been robbed and shot at best presenter duo Ant McPartlin, 46, and Declan Donnelly, 47, after they turned 21. consecutive victory.

After Linda Robson, 64, was yelled at by NTA viewers Friday for not clapping for This Morning’s win.Kaye Adams, 59, insisted that she and her fellow Loose Women panelists cheer.

During a crossover between ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women, Kaye congratulated regular hosts Alison Hammond, 47, and Dermot O’Leary, 49, on the win on Friday.

She said, “Congratulations by the way, we were cheering for you!” before promising viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the afternoon show.

Kaye then kicked off Friday’s episode by congratulating This Morning again, but turned to Dame Kelly and said, “Like a born winner, I looked at your face when we didn’t win, thinking ‘what’s Dame Kelly Holmes going to do when we losses?”.’

Despite Kaye’s claims that they were all cheering for This Morning, Loose Women newcomer Dame Kelly admitted to cursing when they lost to their ITV rivals, even trying to hide her face to mask her disappointment.

The Olympic gold medalist added: ‘I’m not very good at hiding when I’m disappointed… nothing against This Morning at all. But we were really excited and had so much energy.’

And in the wake of the ceremony, Nadia Sawalha insisted that Loose Women be robbed, while also taking a swipe at Ant and Dec after they won their 21st consecutive NTA for Best Presenter.

Despite missing the event due to being knocked down with suspected Covid, Nadia still managed to get embroiled in the Loose Women controversy.

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she reposted a throwback clip of herself gushing ‘Every f**king time’ in response to the Geordie duo winning the coveted gong at a previous NTAs.

The fan who first posted the clip of Nadia uttering the profanity captioned it: “Because Nadia Sawalha is too sick to be there in person to say it…” with “No More” next to it.

They also commented below: “Someone needs to call 999 too because Alison Hammond was robbed,” a thought shared by many fans who believed This Morning’s co-host could end Ant and Dec’s winning streak.

Nadia shared the hilarious clip of herself, adding, “You took the words right out of my mouth.”

Not yet done revealing her thoughts on the NTAs, the former EastEnders actress uploaded a photo of Kaye Adams and Frankie Bridge, 33, sitting together at the star-studded bash.

Nadia wrote: ‘Awww what a beautiful photo courtesy of Charlene White. It seems that Kaye loves Frankie more than her chips…and that’s saying something.

“I still think we were robbed.”

It comes after Linda Robson chose not to clap when This Morning was announced victorious at the NTAs, instead appearing to shake her head and roll her eyes.

Viewers also accused the entire Loose Women cohort in attendance of not cheering for This Morning on their win, with many taking to Twitter to voice their accusations.

“The casual women weren’t cheering #ThisMorning they did for Alison, but when Holly and Phil got on stage they almost started clapping,” one wrote.

Another tweeted: “Lmao the loose women were salty,” while another added: “Everyone noticed how rude some of the casual female presenters didn’t even clap or smile.”

One viewer tweeted: ‘Loose Women is a bit seedy up there at the This Morning win #NTAAwards’, while another commented: ‘The Loose Women Who Looked Good This Morning won, I live for the drama #NTA’s.’

“Everyone sees the loose women nodding their heads when Holly n Phil won #NTAs,” another NTA viewer asked.