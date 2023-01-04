Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin, 62, reveals she and husband Mark Cassidy, 40, sleep in separate beds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carol McGiffin has revealed that the secret to a happy marriage is separate beds as she prepares to celebrate her fifth anniversary.

The Loose Women star, 62, first met her toyboy husband Mark Cassidy, 40, in 2008 when she was 48 and he was only 26 – before tying the knot in 2008 in a secret ceremony in Bangkok.

Speak against The sun she said she believes many couples would agree with her theory, but they don’t like to admit it.

Secret: Carol McGiffin, 62, has revealed the secret to a happy marriage is separate beds as she prepares to celebrate her four-year anniversary

‘Sometimes I snore a lot. I snore and Mark takes up too much space, so sometimes we slept in separate beds’.

“And I think a lot of people do it if they have the space, but they just don’t like to admit it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, she told the publication how the 22-year age difference led people to think they were mother and son.

Lovebirds: The Loose Women star first met her toy boy husband Mark Cassidy, 40, in 2008 when she was 48 and he just turned 26

She joked, “It doesn’t happen that often anymore because Mark is 40 now, so he’s doing a bit – so he needs to be traded in.”

It comes after Carol called her beau her “absolute rock” during her battle with breast cancer.

In conversation with OKAY! magazine, Carol said of her battle with cancer, ‘I don’t think I could have made it without him. Mark was my rock.’

The presenter revealed that she knew she had cancer in early 2014 when the couple were on holiday in Thailand.

Coping together: It comes after Carol called her beau her ‘absolute rock’ during her battle with breast cancer (pictured in 2019)

She said, “I knew right away what it was. As soon as I got home I had it checked, I wouldn’t let Mark go with me.

“I knew the diagnosis in my heart and I was happy to hear it.”

After the doctors confirmed what she suspected, she and Mark went to the pub and got ‘roaring drunk’.

In terms of treatment, Carol explained how her mastectomy came first, before receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Discussing how she felt when her hair fell out, the presenter explained that she tried the ‘cold cap’ first, but it was too uncomfortable.

Carol soon decided to embrace the process, knowing her hair would “grow back,” saying that once her hair started falling out, Mark shaved it off for her.

The couple met at a Loose Women wrap party, and Carol acknowledged that things “went pretty fast” from then on.

Mark revealed that although they met in August, they moved in together in December – just four months later.

The couple got engaged in 2008, but waited ten years to tie the knot, which they did in secret in Bangkok.

Their 22-year age difference got a lot of people talking when they first went public with their romance, and Carol admitted, “It’s fun proving everyone wrong.”