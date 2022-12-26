Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards reflects on the painful death of her 31-year-old son Jamal

Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards reflected on the painful death of her 31-year-old son Jamal, saying “anything that could go wrong has” for her in 2022.

The 53-year-old TV presenter, singer and actress was heartbroken in February with the shock of her son’s death, and has detailed other hardships she has struggled to overcome this year.

Sharing a clip from her emotional Christmas Eve performance of her and the Loose Women singing A Bridge Over Troubled Water that saw them win Britain Get Singing, Brenda said singing can be “uplifting” when she “feels tired.”

Reflect: Brenda Edwards has reflected on her Britain Get Singing performance dedicated to her late son Jamal

Brenda took the stage on Christmas Eve, where she and her co-stars faced competition from Love Islanders, The Chasers, soap opera stars from Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Writing to her 114,000 Instagram followers on Christmas Day with a video of her performance, Brenda revealed that she’s had a rough year beyond suddenly losing her son in February.

Brenda said: ‘This year everything that could go wrong has done for me, starting with my baby Jamal, then a broken ankle and now for most of this week on the anniversary of my mum and dad’s anniversary of their passed away 48 years ago…

“I got hit with this horrible flu virus which unfortunately has meant I haven’t been able to do my shows @newwimbledontheatre.

Heartbreaking: Brenda wished her fans a Merry Christmas and recalled her difficult 2022, in which she lost her son Jamal (pictured together) in April.

“But as Arnie says, I’ll be back, I’m determined to be back and I’ve really missed the Snow White gang, who are all so talented.

‘Being asked to participate in Get Britain Singing was an honour, as singing and music are an important part of my life and that of my whole family.

‘There is so much joy in singing, it is very uplifting when I am feeling tired and it will always provide me with that bridge to find some peace over troubled waters.

“So grateful to be able to share it with @loosewomen @1judilove @kelle.bryan @lindarobson58 @coleen_nolan @denise_welch thank you to all the audience who voted for us to win what a shock!!

Looking Back: Brenda revealed that she's had a rough year beyond suddenly losing her son in February.

‘Thank you @iamwill @aleshaofficial @adamlambert @jasonmanford for all your words of encouragement, they meant so much and to all the family of women on the loose, thank you for supporting me and getting me through this terrible year.

I can’t thank you all enough. I love you deeply. See you in the new year! And to my Snow White family, I look forward to getting back on stage with all of you as soon as possible to finish my role as Spirit of Panto #getbritainsinging #selfbelief #bridgeovertroubledwater #sing.’

ITV daytime show panelists Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch, Coleen Nolan and Linda Robinson took the stage in the Christmas Eve special to perform Simon and Garfunkel’s classic Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The television audience gave the group a standing ovation after they sang while viewers at home were moved to tears when they were announced the winners.

The ladies looked glamorous as they appeared on stage, each donning silver sequined outfits that sparkled under the bright studio lights.

They went head-to-head in the competition against groups from some of the UK’s biggest television shows, including the soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street, and the reality series Love Island.

But it was Women on the Loose that wowed judges Will.i.am, Alesha Dixon, Jason Manford and Adam Lambert, as well as viewers.

In tears: The group performed Simon and Garfunkel's classic Bridge Over Troubled Water

On Twitter, one viewer wrote: “A very emotional performance by Brenda and the ladies, brought me to tears.”

While another viewer shared: “I don’t know how I expected my Christmas Eve to go but I wasn’t crying watching @loosewomen sing #BritainGetSinging.”

‘What an amazing show, Corrie and Emmerdale were amazing but Loose Women Omg ripped me off. Fabulous performance,’ posted another viewer.