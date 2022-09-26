Loose Women viewers spot Janet Street-Porter make a sly dig at Holly and Phil’s ‘queue-gate’ drama

Janet Street-Porter appeared to weigh in on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s queue drama on Monday morning’s episode of Loose Women.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a subtle dig from the 75-year-old, who joked on social media that “at least someone has the guts to say something,” while fellow panelist Coleen Nolan seemed unimpressed.

Holly and Phil were accused last week of jumping in line at London’s Westminster Hall as tens of thousands of mourners waited patiently for 12 hours at a time to pay their respects to Her Majesty – but argued their visit was ‘strictly reporting’.

‘At least someone has the guts to say something’: Viewers of Loose Women saw Janet Street-Porter, 75, do a subtle dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘queue drama’ on Monday

During the show, panelists Coleen, Janet, Ruth Langsford and Brenda Edwards recounted being woken up by a rooster.

While Janet recalls being woken up by her partner’s dog Badger while having a good dream.

Describing her dream, she explained: “You are in the middle of your sleep and you have a very beautiful dream… you know I’m at a party where a lot of famous people enter the VIP area… without queuing.” have to stand. ..’ as she paused, emphasizing the last word.

Drama: Holly and Phil were accused of jumping in line at London’s Westminster Hall last week as tens of thousands of mourners waited patiently for 12 hours straight to pay their respects to Her Majesty – but argued their visit was ‘strictly for reporting’ used to be

Social media: And the moment the show’s viewers picked up on, who took to Twitter during the show — kudos to Janet for her comments

The studio audience immediately understood the apparent jibe, as they giggled afterward.

But Coleen seemed unimpressed and threw an uneasy look at the camera after the moment.

And the show’s viewers, catching on to the moment, took to Twitter during the show — praising Janet for her comments.

“OMG that look Coleen gave / well done Janet I say, at least someone has the guts to say something,” wrote one fan.

Unsure: But Coleen seemed unimpressed and shot an uneasy look at the camera after the moment

DiscussionDuring the show, Janet recalled being woken up by her partner’s dog Badger while having a good dream

While another echoed, “There’s nothing sly about this,” as others said they “love Janet.”

But unimpressed, some called the moment ‘unprofessional’, penning: ‘ @The_Real_JSP’s dig at Holly and Phil, about ‘queuing’ was rude and unacceptable. Unsolicited. #LooseWomen @loosewomen.’

Ruth remained silent after the dig, despite her husband, Eamonn Holmes, speaking out publicly against the incident last week.

Speaking to GB News Breakfast, Eamonn, 62, said he didn’t believe his former colleagues and said they “blew it.”

Speaking to host Clare Muldoon, Eamonn said, “I’ll tell you what is strategic. Why is Holly fighting to keep her job, according to The Sun, but not Mr. Phillip?’

Clare replied, ‘Who knows? Twitter said last night that she didn’t want to leave her job at This Morning.

Describing her dream, she explained: “You are in the middle of your sleep and you have a very beautiful dream… you know I’m at a party where a lot of famous people enter the VIP area… without queuing.” have to stand. ..’ as she paused and emphasized the last word

Awkward: Panelist Ruth remained silent after the dig – despite her husband, Eamonn Holmes, speaking out publicly against the incident last week

‘Who wouldn’t want to give up £600,000 a year and everything else that comes with it? I think the brand is very damaged. There has to be a change from top to bottom on This Morning.”

Eamonn then read Holly and Phillip’s statement, saying, “We didn’t jump in line, we were working,” while asking, “Why didn’t your boss there work with you?”

After the drama, sources have claimed that a ‘distraught’ Holly won’t be leaving This Morning because of the ‘skipping line’ – despite many calls for them to be taken off the show.

The ‘devastated’ presenters – who reportedly paid a whopping £600,000 to host the popular Monday-Thursday daytime show – faced growing anger after footage surfaced Friday of them appearing to skip the line, while tens of thousands of mourners waited patiently for 12 hours straight.

Holly was reportedly in tears as she and Phil both pleaded with This Morning’s bosses to defend them from the ensuing storm – and they were furious that ITV was on their hands before making a brief statement calling out the pair on Saturday. defended.

The couple were eager to make a public apology over ‘queue-gate’, but were talked out of it after seeking legal advice, a source told MailOnline.

“Initially, Holly and Phillip were willing to apologize if they upset anyone, because they both desperately want to end the affair. But they were strongly advised not to go down that path of saying sorry.’