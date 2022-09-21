‘Looks life Godzilla to me!’ Horrified mom films giant lizard climbing up window pane in Florida

A mother visiting her son in Florida recently had a scary run-in with someone trying to break into her son’s home. The one anyone? A giant lizard.

Jocelyn Person was at her son’s home in Apopka, Florida, when she noticed the creature, which she identifies as a lizard, trying to climb up a window. The exact species of the animal filmed is still unclear, and Fox News claims the creature was a Savannah Monitor.

Throughout the 40-second video, viewers can see the lizard trying to climb onto the screen from the window from multiple angles and even walking across the window ledge.

And those with a phobia of reptiles are unlikely to be charmed by the sight of the creature regularly flicking its forked tongue as they attempt to gain access to the property.

‘Look what came to visit him today! It’s a Tegu Lizard! Looks like Godzilla to me,’ the mother captioned the video. “Needless to say, I won’t be visiting him anytime soon! And it’s on the front porch!’

Video of the giant lizard climbing a window cover has gone viral on Facebook

Jocelyn Person, pictured, captured the terrifying lizard during a trip to her son’s home in Orlando

The video finally ends after the animal has come several centimeters up the screen, but then loses its grip on the quilted material and slams to the ground.

The person later updated his post to share that the captured animal is a wasp instead of the originally reported tegu lizard.

Since it was posted on September 12, the video has amassed more than 660,000 views and nearly 10,000 shares.

The story was also picked up by major news agencies, e.g FOX News and USA today.

Social media users let their thoughts on the video be known in replies to Person’s post, sharing thousands of comments ranging from utter disgust to skepticism about the animal’s race to solidarity with the creature.

A close-up of the scaly creature as he tries to climb up the netting outside the FL home

‘Humans are overpopulating this planet. It can be scary to see these creatures, but we choose to build houses in the turf,” said one commenter.

‘Please throw the whole house and thanks’ said another.

‘Hope he doesn’t find the doggy door. ..or the doggy,’ one person joked in the replies.

More than 875 Facebook users have also reacted with the shock emoji to the video, while hundreds chose the laughter emoji to encapsulate how they felt when they saw the reptile climb up the window covering.

According to AZ animalLizards are one of the most intelligent reptiles and can weigh anywhere from 2 pounds to upwards of 300 pounds.

The largest animals of this variety can grow as large as seven to ten feet.

If that wasn’t scary enough, the reptiles have also been reported to carry a weak poison.

The massive lizard spans the entire length of the window’s lower half in the video

The animal is native to Africa, Asia and Oceania, but can often find its way to different parts of the world due to the illegal pet trade.

Florida is home to a large portion of the US reptile population, but reptiles also live in many other states across the country.

The cold-blooded animals can thrive in its warm tropical climate if released into the wild.

Research by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Kenneth Krysko of the Florida Museum of Natural History recently released data on the state’s amphibians and reptiles and found that 142 native and 56 non-native animal species live in the state.