Looking beret French! President Macron dons traditional headwear on visit to southern France

A handsome-looking Emmanuel Macron wore the beret for a song in Argelès-Gazost, southern France, on Thursday.

A beret-wearing Macron, 44, was visiting the Pyrenees in the far south of France, close to the country's border with Spain.

In the beautiful countryside of southern France, the president is shown breaking into song with shepherds.

A sassy Macron points to his beret while grinning at the traditional singer behind him, before joining the chorus again, in a video shared by BFMTV.

He stands next to his wife Brigitte Macron, 69, who sings along.

Macron visits the region as the Tour de France takes place, while French presidents traditionally travel around the country while the event is underway.

But Macron’s smile seemed to slip away as the song progressed, perhaps reminding him of simpler times.

Macron’s grandparents, Jean and Germaine Noguès (née Arribet), are from the Pyrenean town of Bagnères-de-Bigorre in Gascony. It is said that in his youth he often went on trips to see his grandmother.

Some online sleuths complained that the French president was false, but others were all in favor of giving Macron a breather after a hard-fought campaign that saw him defeat Marine le Pen to become president on April 24.

“The president seems distant and haughty,” one Twitter user said in French after watching the video.

“Has he nothing else to do?” asked another.

Macron kept busy and also visited the 18th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, which was due to finish on Sunday.