Look lovely like Jennifer Lopez in a dress by Jonathan Simkhai or get her look for less

Jennifer Lopez is spoiling us now! With two ceremonies, three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses and two European honeymoons with Ben, there is an abundance of style inspiration!

We were swooning over her first escape as Mrs. Affleck in Paris, and just when we thought Jennifer couldn’t top it, she delivers us a slew of Lake Como looks.

From Christian Louboutin tote bags to FARM Rio sunny cut-out dresses – the dream vacation wardrobe really does exist!

The latest was this crochet maxi that comes from cult classic Jonathan Simkhai, which Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner are fans of.

We love the lace up front and the combination of crochet patterns, it’s the ultimate beach dress and sundress.

The dolce vita! Ben Affleck cut a neat figure next to Jennifer Lopez wearing this Jonathan Simkhai cream crochet dress for their afternoon out on Lake Como

Jennifer styled her look with a pair of Gucci high-heeled platform sandals, aviator sunglasses and an embroidered Christian Louboutin tote bag.

A cream dress like hers can serve two purposes; A chic cover-up for those days you spend in and out of a bathing suit and for those occasions where you want a breezy and resort-inspired look. It’s all about how you style it!

Follow her lead and enjoy the rest of the summer in style with this cream frock. Luckily you don’t need a budget the size of Bennifer to achieve her style… just buy one of the following looks for less!