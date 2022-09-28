Look cozy for fall like Rachel Brosnahan in Miu Miu or shop one of our picks

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Rachel Brosnahan was interviewed by Town & Country and spoke to the magazine about her early career. The actress played Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in the series The Marvelous Mrs. maize.

Before the magazine’s distribution, the actress wore some fall must-haves that topped our shopping lists, most notably Miu Miu’s argyle cardigan that can be yours for $1390.

We love the argyle pattern that brings us right back to the classroom. We can see this versatile piece topped with a white poplin button-down shirt, or on its own under a blazer.

Click through to make it yours by hitting the “Shop” button.

Cozy and cool! Rachel Brosnahan was photographed for Town & Country in a range of fall pieces, including wool houndstooth shorts, knit jumpers and what caught our eye, this argyle cardigan. Luckily it can be yours with a quick mouse click

Or browse our lookalikes to find knit tank tops and cardigans that will have you all the way in Rachel’s style. We’ve rounded up options ranging from Joseph to Forever 21, covering all styles and budgets.