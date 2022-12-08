Look away, Canon fans: Sigma could soon announce lenses for the Nikon Z mount

Sigma could be about to step up Canon’s decision to keep its RF mount closed to outside lens makers by announcing its first lenses for Nikon’s Z mount.

The reliable Nikon Rumors (opens in new tab) confidently predicts that Sigma, one of the world’s most popular lens manufacturers, will announce its first lenses for Nikon’s mirrorless camera system in early 2023. The site says to “expect the official announcement at the CP+ show in Japan,” which will take place in February 2023.

While we don’t know which Sigma lenses are on the way, the announcement would be important to both owners and potential buyers of mirrorless cameras from Nikon and Canon.

In August, Tamron announced it was developing the first third-party autofocus lens for Nikon’s Z mount, demonstrating that the system is now open to lenses beyond Nikon’s own. Canon, meanwhile, has faced fierce criticism for continuing to keep its RF mount closed, with the camera giant even warning lens maker Viltrox about violating its patents.

We’ve reached out to Nikon for comment on the possibility of Sigma making lenses for the Z mount, and we’ll update this story if we get a response. But it looks like Nikon fans won’t have to wait too long to see versions of the lenses Sigma has made for rival systems like the Sony E mount.

These lenses include Sigma’s popular Art line, which are predominantly high-quality primes with fast apertures, and the more affordable Contemporary series, which pair well with smaller and more affordable cameras. Some of its Art lenses, particularly those with an f/1.4 aperture, could potentially fill some of the gaps in Nikon’s current lens line-up.

When we asked Canon in October if it planned to open up its RF mount to third-party lenses, it told us “we carefully consider each request in line with our business strategies”. The arrival of Sigma Z-mount lenses would certainly make that decision a little harder for Canon to consider.

Analysis: the pressure on Canon is increasing

(Image credit: Nikon)

Canon and Nikon’s mirrorless camera systems came back in 2018 and the number of native lenses available for both was initially very limited. In recent years, the camera giants have been in a race to flesh out their RF-mount and Z-mount lens lineups with next-gen glass, but gaps remain.

This is why Nikon has been belatedly opening up its Z mount to third-party manufacturers like Tamron and, apparently, Sigma. But Canon sticks to its original strategy, which allows it to rake in most of the money that mirrorless camera owners spend on lenses.

This is in stark contrast to Sony, which opened its E mount to lens makers including Sigma, Tamron, Zeiss and Samyang several years ago. As a result, Sony cameras like the Sony A7 IV and Sony A7R V have by far the widest choice of lenses among mirrorless cameras, which is an important factor for anyone looking for a new camera.

Nikon has finally changed its lens strategy to bridge the gap in its own lens range, and it seems inevitable that Canon will eventually do the same. After all, Canon is no stranger to supporting third-party lenses on its cameras, with its EF-mount DSLRs backed by glass from the likes of Tamron and Sigma.

The question is really when that will happen. And when Sigma announces multiple lenses for the Nikon Z mount in February 2023, Canon will find it hard to resist the pressure to change course.