Look away, Canon fans: Sigma could soon announce lenses for the Nikon Z mount

by Jacky
Sigma could be about to step up Canon’s decision to keep its RF mount closed to outside lens makers by announcing its first lenses for Nikon’s Z mount.

The reliable Nikon Rumors (opens in new tab) confidently predicts that Sigma, one of the world’s most popular lens manufacturers, will announce its first lenses for Nikon’s mirrorless camera system in early 2023. The site says to “expect the official announcement at the CP+ show in Japan,” which will take place in February 2023.

