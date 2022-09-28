Lonzo Ball ‘CAN’T run or jump without pain’ as Bulls playmaker readies for left knee surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has said he has “never felt such pain” prior to left knee surgery, as the playmaker told reporters on Tuesday that he cannot run or jump without discomfort.

Ball’s left knee underwent surgery just eight months ago in January – with a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks expected at the time – but he missed the rest of the season and has now admitted that even climbing stairs is proving difficult at the moment.

“There was a point where we would warm up and stuff, and I would go through certain days and it would be fine,” Ball told reporters Tuesday. “When I got into real basketball activity, I just couldn’t do it.

“Unfortunately, this is what is happening and needs to be addressed. We feel that surgery is again the best option.”

It looks like Lonzo Ball is going to miss part of the Bulls’ season after only playing 35 games last year

Ball has not played a game since Jan. 14 and underwent surgery two weeks later for a torn meniscus and bone bruise.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan cited Ball’s bone bruise as the source of his pain in March, and whatever the cause, the playmaker’s knee is clearly not healed when training camp begins.

“I’ve never felt such pain or been able to take off a little, but never completely, so definitely a unique situation,” Ball said.

“The doctors and the Bulls, we’re all trying to figure out what it is. As I said, we’ve all come to the conclusion that it’s time for surgery.”

Lucky for coach Billy Donovan, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will soften the blow of Ball’s absence

The latest update comes after five seasons of injury for the 24-year-old, who has only been the best of 60 games once since entering the league.

Ball is slated to be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, although it doesn’t seem completely out of the question to sit out the entire season – what he called the “worst-case scenario.”

“I’m at a point now where I know I can’t get back there until I’m comfortable playing and can actually play,” he said.

“So when that day comes, I’ll have the sweater back on.”

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 35 games in his first season with the Bulls.