Longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin leaves door open for public office bid: ‘Never say never’

Huma Abedin is not rejecting a potential future candidacy after spending her career supporting Democratic politicians such as Hillary Clinton and her ex-husband Anthony Weiner, but said she “doubts” would make an offer.

The longtime Clinton aide told John Catsimatidis, host of Cats Roundtable, Sunday morning that she likes the philosophy and stage of life where she wants to keep her options open.

“I’m at that stage in my life where I say, ‘Never say never,'” Abedin, 46, told the radio show’s conservative host. “But I don’t see it.”

“I was married for a long time to one of, I think, the most dynamic politicians out there – and successfully. And I worked for another politician — these were government officials of the highest level in terms of the work they did,” she said of Weiner and Clinton.

“I loved supporting them,” Abedin continued. “I’ve always been ambivalent about being in public myself.”

“There are many ways to serve. And I chose to do it behind the scenes. I liked it. I don’t see myself on stage.’

However, she said she wants to keep her options open, saying, “Who knows what the future holds? You never know, but I doubt it. I really doubt it.’

Abedin was married to former New York Representative Anthony Weiner from 2010-2017 – former President Bill Clinton presided over the wedding ceremony. They share 10-year-old son Jordan Zain Weiner.

The two divorced after Weiner faced multiple charges of sexting — and pleaded guilty to sending these obscene images to a minor.

On Sunday morning, the Democratic aide looked back on her 26 years as top assistant to the Clintons.

Abedin has worked for the Clintons for 26 years — most notably, being Hillary’s right-hand man. The dup is pictured together at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 1 this year

Abedin was married to former Representative Anthony Weiner from 2010-2017. The two divorced after a public scandal in which Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting a minor. In the photo: Abedin and Weiner take their son Jordan to school

She also spoke about the energy in the room as Hillary Clinton became the first female candidate for president of one of the two major political parties and was the person who called Barack Obama to give in in the 2008 primaries on behalf of her longtime boss.

Most recently, Abedin was photographed in Italy with Clinton for the Venice Film Festival.

“Hillary Clinton has been a mentor, friend and guide to me,” Abedin told Catsimatidis. “It’s just been an extraordinary adventure.”

Abedin said she continues to work for the Clintons because she never felt in the morning that she “didn’t want to go to work.”