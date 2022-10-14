Longest serving member of the US Senate Patrick Leahy, 82, is rushed to the hospital Thursday

In June, he fell at his home in McLean, Virginia and fractured his hip, requiring two consecutive surgeries

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy was taken to the hospital Thursday night after reporting that he was “unwell” at his DC home.

He was admitted for “testing, as a precaution” and will be held overnight for observation at a DC-area hospital, his office said in a statement. His doctors advised him to stay the night.

His office did not specify which tests were administered or whether the hospital visit had anything to do with Leahy’s recent hip replacement surgery.

The longtime legislator, 82, is the oldest Democratic senator and the longest-serving senator will retire at the end of the year after eight terms in the Senate.

He is currently third in the line of presidential succession as Senate president pro tempore. He also ends his career as chairman of the powerful credit commission.

Senator Patrick Leahy (D) speaks at a hearing of the Senate Subcommittee on Appropriations in May 2022. Leahy chairs the broader Appropriations Committee

Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, a Democrat from Vermont, center, takes a photo as he exits an elevator at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Leahy will retire at the end of this term

Leahy was hospitalized in June after falling and breaking his hip at his home in McLean, Virginia. He was also briefly hospitalized in early 2021, endangering the new wafer-thin Senate majority.

He was taken to hospital in January 2021, hours after he began to preside over the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump. He had said he wasn’t feeling well.

He was operated on in June and again in July after his fall. His staff said he was expected to make a full recovery.

Since the fall and subsequent surgeries, he has been using a wheelchair to get around the Capitol.

Throughout his career, Leahy has made several cameo appearances in Batman TV episodes and movies. He had a role in The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and most recently Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

His wheelchair is decorated with a Batman sticker.

Leahy is the longest-serving senator and as such the president pro tempore of the United States Senate. He presides over the room in the absence of the vice president (which is usually the case)

sen. Pat Leahy (D) will be pushed through the Capitol in a wheelchair this summer after two hip surgeries

Leahy’s office says it will provide updates on senator’s health ‘as warranted’

On Thursday, his office said it will “provide updates as warranted.”

The Senate is currently in recess until after the midterm elections next month.

Representative Peter Welch (D) prefers to take on Leahy’s senate seat in a race against Republican candidate Gerald Malloy.

By the time he retires, Leahy will have served in the Senate for 48 years. He was first elected to his seat in 1974 at the age of 34 after Republican President Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace in a bid to avoid impeachment.

If Democrats retain their majority in the Senate, California Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, will become the next president pro tempore. And Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, also 89, will take the role if Republicans gain control.

Grassley is in the cycle this election but is expected to beat Democrat Mike Franken.