Longer commutes affect the cost of living in large cities more than zoning restrictions

Conventional wisdom in recent years has placed much of the blame for the rising cost of living in American cities on overly strict zoning. But a research team with economists and alumni from George Washington University’s Columbian College of Arts and Sciences (CCAS) found that higher transportation costs have a greater impact on the cost of living than zoning plans.

In a new study published in the journal Regional Science and Urban Economy, the team used an advanced version of an urban simulation model to study the determinants of housing costs in cities. Much of the scientific work on the factors that influence the cost of living in cities has focused on land use regulation. Previous studies have suggested that policies that limit housing density, such as single-family zoning and the designation of historic neighborhoods, have led to a rise in house prices. But those studies did not use formal models of the city and ignored the effects of transportation costs on the cost of living.

While the new study finds that housing scarcity caused by land-use regulations affects workers’ cost of living in urban areas, it concludes that the cost of commuting is much more influential.

Zoning restrictions near a city’s central business district routinely force residential development further away from the city center. Housing far from the city center tends to be cheaper, which lowers the average cost of housing in an urban area. However, workers living in cheaper suburban houses face longer commutes and more traffic congestion, leading to higher transportation costs.

“The housing market in the city is like a balloon,” said Anthony Yezer, CCAS economics professor and co-author of the study. “Restrictions that limit housing density in some areas cause the balloon to expand in less restricted areas.”

The study also found that zoning had minimal effect on the amount of compensation employers must offer employees for moving to an urban area. Instead, the researchers concluded, cities would be wise to implement transportation improvements, such as expanding public transportation and building new highways, to offset the impact of land-use regulations on the cost of living.

“Housing is expensive in cities, not because of construction costs, but because of land costs,” Yezer said. “Nothing drives up the price of land more than high transport costs.”

