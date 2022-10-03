Long-term tracking of whale feeding behavior via satellite is now possible with new tag

A fin whale is shown with a satellite tag attached. The new tag allows researchers to observe feeding events during dives. Credit: Ladd Irvine, Marine Mammal Institute, Oregon State University



Oregon State University researchers have developed a new satellite tag that will allow them to better track whale behavior, including previously undetectable feeding events during dives.

The tag represents a significant advance in researchers’ ability to observe key whale behavioral events, identify key habitats and better understand whales’ response to human activities such as ship traffic or military sonar, said Daniel Palacios, associate professor of whale habitats at OSU’s Navy. Mammal Institute. For the past 30 years, the Institute has been a leader in the development and use of satellite detection on whales.

As shipping traffic increases, whales around the world are at greater risk of being hit by large ships. The top 100 feet of the water column — the vertical expanse extending from the water’s surface to the ocean floor — is considered the “danger zone” for whales passing through shipping lanes.

“One of the benefits of these new tags is that they give us information about how much time whales spend in the danger zone during their migration,” Palacios said. “With that information, we can identify higher-risk areas and make more informed decisions to protect them from the threat of ship attack.”

The ability to track diving behavior and detect changes could also have applications for measuring how whales respond to sources of loud noise, such as sonar used by the US Navy, he added.

The tag, known commercially as the RDW, could also have applications for new areas of research, including marine mammal physiology, behaviour, ecology and conservation. The features and benefits of the new tag are described in an article recently published in the magazine Animal Biotelemetry.

“Studying anything, be it a plant, animal or even something like our solar system, relies on our ability to observe it,” said study co-author Ladd Irvine, a senior faculty research assistant at the Marine Mammal Institute, part from OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

“Whales spend most of their lives underwater where we can’t see them. They can move more than 100 kilometers in a day, so typical observation methods aren’t reliable for keeping track of where they’re going or what they’re doing. tags allow us to ride with the whales as they go about their lives, similar to a fitness tracker or smartphone app.”

In the past, technological limitations have prevented long-term tracking of whale behavior. When lunging, a whale will dive deep and consume a large amount of prey and water, then filter the water out. Previous satellite tracking devices could track their horizontal movements, but not their behavior while diving.

In association with the manufacturer Telonics, Inc. Oregon State researchers have developed the new RDW tag to include pressure and accelerometer sensors that allow them to track more of the whales’ movements, including lunges, via satellite over several months.

Software in the tag creates a behavioral record for each dive and transmits the data via satellite. The software also adapts over time to better detect key events in the accelerometer data.

“This new system allows us to track the feeding behavior of baleen whales over a much longer period of time than was previously possible with other tag species,” Irvine said. “In the past, we’ve been able to track the long-term movements of whales, but this additional information helps us better understand what they’re doing in those places in 3D.”

The new tags, implanted in the whales’ blubber, were tested on 14 blue and 14 humpback whales off the coast of Southern California. The data collected from the tests was similar to what a simulation produced, confirming their effectiveness.

Former director of the Marine Mammal Institute Bruce Mate is a co-author of the article. Mate, now retired, pioneered the study of whale movements using satellite tags in the late 1980s. The new tag is a direct result and a continuation of Mate’s work, Palacios said.

“Before the advent of tagging, we could only glimpse the whales’ life when they surfaced or by following individuals for several hours at a time,” Irvine said. “It was like trying to watch a theater production in the dark, with someone turning on the lights every now and then for a few seconds. By following whales for weeks, months and even more than a year of their lives, we are now able to put together a more complete picture of whale life.”

Other co-authors include Barb Lagerquist of the Marine Mammal Institute; James Fahlbusch of the Hopkins Marine Station at Stanford University; John Calambokidis of the Cascadia Research Collective and Stanly Tomkiewicz of Telonics, Inc.

More information:

Daniel M. Palacios et al, A satellite-based tag for the long-term monitoring of diving behavior in large whales, Animal Biotelemetry (2022). Daniel M. Palacios et al, A satellite-based tag for the long-term monitoring of diving behavior in large whales,(2022). DOI: 10.1186/s40317-022-00297-9

Provided by Oregon State University

