‘Long may that continue’: Head extends golden summer with India exam on horizon

The difference between Head’s record at home and on the road is well documented. He averages 57.4 in Australia and 21.69 in away tests.
“It was quite entertaining, wasn’t it?” said Smith when asked about Head’s innings after playing. “I love sitting back and watching him do it. Right now he just hits with so much confidence and so much freedom. He’s incredibly difficult to bowl at, especially when you already have a decent score on the board and we’ve drained the bowlers a bit.
“He’s been playing innings all summer when the bowlers were fresh and they were just counter-pushing, so he’s a great number 5 for us at the moment. He plays beautifully and may continue to do so for a long time.”
While securing a run of clean sweeps over South Africa is important to qualifying for the World Test Championship final later this year, a four-Test tour of India starting next month is as difficult a task as it gets for Pat Cummins’ side.
Head’s innings on Thursday was important in the context of the upcoming India Series for a number of reasons.
Of all the fields this summer, the SCG strip is the closest to what awaits Australia in India.
While not a raging gymnast by any means, it is a field that is expected to become more spinner-friendly as the competition progresses.
While Proteas tweaker Simon Harmer returned figures of 1-109 from 31 overs, they certainly don’t reflect his promise with the ball.
Head continued to use his feet, as evidenced by his six on the ground, and his offside play on deflecting balls has improved. In India, his technique will be tested in every possible way.
The South Australian southpaw has not played a test in India, but if he can replicate his home form in the subcontinent it could make him a player.
For all the quiet optimism about Australia’s chances of winning a series in India for the first time since 2004, it’s worth remembering that their opponents have lost just two home tests in the last 10 years.
There was the Test against Australia in Pune in 2017, remembered for Steve O’Keefe’s 12-wicket haul, as well as a 2021 defeat to England in Chennai.
Head is an under-the-radar trump card for Australia in India and given the evidence in recent weeks, he will give himself every chance to flourish.