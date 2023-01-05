‘Long may that continue’: Head extends golden summer with India exam on horizon

The difference between Head’s record at home and on the road is well documented. He averages 57.4 in Australia and 21.69 in away tests.

“It was quite entertaining, wasn’t it?” said Smith when asked about Head’s innings after playing. “I love sitting back and watching him do it. Right now he just hits with so much confidence and so much freedom. He’s incredibly difficult to bowl at, especially when you already have a decent score on the board and we’ve drained the bowlers a bit.

“He’s been playing innings all summer when the bowlers were fresh and they were just counter-pushing, so he’s a great number 5 for us at the moment. He plays beautifully and may continue to do so for a long time.”

While securing a run of clean sweeps over South Africa is important to qualifying for the World Test Championship final later this year, a four-Test tour of India starting next month is as difficult a task as it gets for Pat Cummins’ side.

Head’s innings on Thursday was important in the context of the upcoming India Series for a number of reasons.