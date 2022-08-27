Long-lost Medieval village re-emerges from Yorkshire’s Scar House reservoir

Amazing photos show a medieval village that was submerged by a reservoir a century ago and has now resurfaced due to falling water levels.

The village had to be abandoned in the 1920s when Scar House Reservoir in Nidderdale, North Yorkshire, was built and part of the Nidd Valley was flooded.

The settlement was run by a Cistercian abbey before being sold to private owners when King Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries in the mid-16th century.

The village was last seen in August 1995 during a long period of dry weather.

Nichola Barningham saw the remains of the village on a recent visit. She said on Facebook: “We took a ride to Scar House Reservoir today.

“It was so low that we walked on avenues that haven’t been walked on for perhaps 100 years. And old houses that can now be seen.’

The pictures come as drought and garden hose bans were announced in the UK after weeks after weeks of no to little rainfall.

Amazing photos show a medieval village flooded when the Scar House Reservoir in North Yorkshire was built a century ago

Fascinating photos show old doorways, dry stone walls and the remains of buildings and gateposts

The village had to be abandoned in the 1920s and was last seen in August 1995 during a long period of dry weather

The settlement was run by a Cistercian abbey before being sold to private owners when King Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries in the mid-16th century

Mrs Barningham’s photographs show old doorways, dry stone walls and the remains of buildings and gate posts.

Due to the lack of rainfall in recent weeks in Yorkshire, the water level in the region’s reservoirs has fallen below 50 per cent.

The village was home to 1,250 people before the reservoir was built to provide drinking water for the nearby town of Bradford.

Work on the reservoir started in October 2021 and the project lasted 15 years.

It now supplies drinking water for parts of Yorkshire.

According to the BBC, the settlement appears on 16th-century maps as ‘Lodge howses’.

Due to the lack of rainfall in recent weeks in Yorkshire, the water level in the region’s reservoirs has fallen below 50 per cent. On the left is the reservoir from before the flood and on the right the reservoir from the past few days

Yorkshire Water, which manages the reservoir, warns people not to swim in it.

His website states: ‘Reservoirs are really dangerous places and there are many dangers hidden beneath the surface.

“We don’t let anyone swim in our reservoirs, even if you’re a great swimmer!”

Visitors can walk along the edge of the reservoir and cross the immense Scar House dam and the dam at Angram.

The lack of rainfall in recent weeks in Yorkshire has seen water levels in the region’s reservoirs drop below 50 percent

The village was home to 1,250 people before the reservoir was built to provide drinking water for the nearby town of Bradford

The village was last seen in August 1995 during a long period of dry weather. Above: A photo from that year of the remains of the village

Yorkshire Water, which manages the reservoir, warns people not to swim in it. His website states: ‘Reservoirs are really dangerous places and there are many dangers hidden beneath the surface’

Drought has been declared in eight parts of the UK, but over the past week there have been showers and lightning strikes, flooding London’s tube stations.

The pictures of the resurfaced reservoir come as drought is declared across the country after weeks without rain

Earlier this month, a drought was declared in parts of England after the driest summer in 50 years, leaving some areas almost completely deprived of rain.

Visitors can walk along the edge of the reservoir and the immense Scar House dam and the dam at Angram. to cross

The re-established village has appeared after droughts and garden hoses have been proclaimed across the country.

Thames Water announced a ban on garden hoses for 15 million customers on August 24.

Where in the UK has an official drought been declared so far? The Environment Agency has confirmed that nine of the 14 areas are officially experiencing drought. These are: Yorkshire

Devon and Cornwall

Solent and South Downs

Kent and South London

Herts and North London

East Anglia

Thames

Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire

East Midlands

The temporary ban on use comes after reports that the River Thames has reached its lowest level since 2005 and ‘unprecedented weather conditions’.

The ban means that customers are not allowed to use a garden hose, including sprinklers, drip hoses and automatic irrigation systems, to water the garden or plants; cleaning a car, walls, paths or terraces; or filling a swimming pool, pond or fountain.

However, they can still perform any of these activities if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can, or use water that does not come from the pipe, such as gray water or rainwater from a rain barrel through a garden hose.

Hose bans were also announced for Cornwall and parts of Devon, with South West Water enacting the policy.

Four water companies – Manx Water, Welsh Water, Southern Water, Yorkshire Water and South East Water – have also imposed bans.

Earlier this month a drought was declared in parts of England after the driest summer in 50 years, leaving some areas almost completely deprived of rain.

Eight areas in the UK were declared in drought status on 12 August: including Devon and Cornwall, Yorkshire, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Hertfordshire and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire and the East Midlands .

Some of the effects of the drought have included bushfires and a lack of accessible fresh water for some homes in the UK.

However, this week the UK was hit by flash floods and lightning strikes after the unprecedented heat wave.

According to the tracking website Lightning Maps, about 8,500 lightning strikes were recorded in the South, South East and East Anglia.

Flooding hit London Underground stations on August 25, when Dagenham Heathway and Charing Cross saw parts of the stations close.

The Met Office has forecast a dry start for next week with sunny periods but a chance of showers from Thursday 1 September.

Rain and showers should spread to most regions in the UK by next weekend – all of which could be heavy and prolonged with the chance of thunderstorms.

They predicted the weather would turn drier and warmer in the south later in September — still with periods of sunshine.

Overall temperatures will remain above average, although cooler weather will begin soon.