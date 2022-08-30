Long Island mom and daughter ran 13-year credit card fraud scheme that racked up $850,000 in charges

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Long Island mother and daughter have been accused of collecting $850,000 in fraudulent credit card purchases over more than a decade.

Karan Geist, 61, and her daughter Alyssa Geist, 33, both pleaded not guilty to grand theft, fraud and other charges in the Manhattan Supreme Court Friday.

They allegedly used 14 different credit card companies to run the 13-year scam to buy designer clothes and expensive vacations, according to the New York Post.

Manhattan prosecutors accuse Karan Geist of falsely reporting nearly $1 million between 2008 and 2021.

They say she got credit on her statements when she called banks and reported false charges.

On several occasions, she was awarded $205,000 on an American Express card and $155,000 on a Chase card.

Karan Geist, 61, and her daughter Alyssa Geist (pictured), 33, both pleaded not guilty to grand theft, fraud and other charges in the Manhattan Supreme Court Friday

DA Albin Bragg’s office said the purchases “ranged in nature from luxurious to mundane.”

The Geist women would travel on the map to destinations as wide as Paris, Milan, Norway, Costa Rica and Hawaii. A photo posted online shows the two walking along London’s famous Abbey Road.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw said in court: “She booked tickets in her own name, car rentals in her relative’s name, hotel stays in her own name, and other luxury purchases such as watches and handbags while she was traveling.”

As Bragg’s office called, she wouldn’t just use the credit for extravagances, she’d also use it at dollar stores or to pay simple bills for veterinary care, in addition to the occasional department store shopping.

Prosecutors say Karan Geist started alone but ended up keeping daughter Alyssa — a former school teacher in New York City — in the loop for about six months.

The Geist women would travel on the map to destinations as wide as Paris, Milan, Norway, Costa Rica and Hawaii

Prosecutors say Karan Geist started out alone, but ended up busting daughter Alyssa — a former school teacher in New York City — in the act for about six months.

They were once observed entering a Barclays to report a fraudulent charge on surveillance footage in 2016.

The Geist robbery was ended in 2021 by a police raid on her Huntington, Long Island home, and discovered more than 100 credit cards and receipts for transactions reported as fraudulent.

The women were released under surveillance after a Friday hearing and are due to return to court on September 14. Their passports have been confiscated.

Alyssa’s attorney, James Pascarella, told the Post: ‘My only comment’ [is] she is not guilty. She’s completely innocent here and it’ll come out eventually.’