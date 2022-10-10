Long-dead marine organisms may influence next major earthquake

lithos (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.lithos.2022.106831″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Tectonic environment of the Hikurangi subduction margin and the Hungaroa fault zone at Tora, SE Wairarapa coast. (a) Bathymetry and topographic map of the North Island, New Zealand. Active faults of the onshore and offshore subduction margin are indicated by black lines (after Ghisetti et al., 2016). Blue star indicates the location of the Torah study site and AA’ delimits the cross-sectional location in (c). (b) Geologic map of the Upper Cretaceous-Lower Paleogene sequence at Tora (after Hines et al., 2013). (c) Schematic cross-section of the southern HSM with the Hungaroa Fault Zone (HFZ) (after Hines et al., 2013 and Henrys et al., 2013). Credit: lithographs (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.lithos.2022.106831



Tiny creatures tens of millions of years old could influence the magnitude of the next devastating earthquake in the Hikurangi subduction zone.

The subduction zone, the largest fault in New Zealand, marks the boundary where the Pacific Plate dips below the Australian Plate. Huge “megathrust” earthquakes greater than magnitude 8 can be generated in the area.

dr. Carolyn Boulton of Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington has led a team of earthquake scientists studying a rocky cliff on the Hungaroa Fault, located on the edge of the Hikurangi subduction zone.

Layers of limestone, mudstone and siltstone on the bluff at Tora, about 22 miles southeast of Martinborough, are a useful indicator of what’s happening in the offshore subduction zone, says Dr. boulton.

Rocks similar to those on the cliff were deposited on the seafloor between 35 and 65 million years ago, but their location makes them difficult to study. Instead, scientists can look at the rocks on land to tell them more about what’s happening under the sea.

“The rocks all contain calcite from ancient unicellular marine organisms, mainly foraminifera, such as plankton. We found that calcite from those tiny organisms can influence the movement in the subduction zone. How two huge tectonic plates interact mechanically.”

dr. Boulton says if it can dissolve calcite in the rocks — like sugar in tea — the fault can be weak and slide easily without an earthquake. However, if the calcite fails to dissolve, the fault can “lock up” and store energy that might be released in a major earthquake.

“Calcite dissolves faster when it’s very stressed and when the temperature is lower. It dissolves more easily at low temperatures, for example room temperature. But it becomes more difficult to dissolve as the temperature rises, for example deeper in the earth.

“In the subduction zone, the temperature rises more slowly than on land — at only about 10ºC/km. So the fault is really sensitive to what calcite, which are shells of ancient dead marine organisms, does.

“The amount and behavior of calcite from these organisms is a big part of the puzzle of how big the next earthquake could be.”

Hikurangi’s subduction zone still holds many mysteries for scientists to uncover, says Dr. boulton.

“Geologists studying the Alpine Fault and other faults on land can examine them closely. But to see into the Hikurangi subduction zone requires expensive drilling equipment. This means that our record of previous major earthquakes in the area is not as good. .

“Our observations of Torah show us that the shallow part of the subduction zone can accommodate plate movements by sliding slowly – or by sliding quickly in large and damaging earthquakes.

“What we really want to know is, are there any slow-slip events that we haven’t detected? Are the rocks moving without earthquakes, or are they really locked in? That will help tell us what might happen in the next earthquake,” says dr. boulton.

A megathrust earthquake along the subduction zone could trigger a major tsunami, evidence of which has been found in geological excavations and the fossil record along the east coast of both the North and South Islands, and through Cook Strait.

Scientists predict that there is a 26% chance of a major earthquake in the next 50 years at the southern edge of the Hikurangi subduction zone.

Results of the study are published in the journal lithographs.

Carolyn Boulton et al, Observational and theoretical evidence for frictional viscous flow at shallow crustal levels, lithographs (2022). Carolyn Boulton et al, Observational and theoretical evidence for frictional viscous flow at shallow crustal levels,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.lithos.2022.106831

Provided by Victoria University of Wellington

