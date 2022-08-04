Mr Albanian and his Labor government also rejected a separate Vegetable Amendment to cut emissions by 75 percent by 2030.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has repeatedly said the government’s lesser target would lead to crop destruction, devastating natural disasters and the demise of the Great Barrier Reef, which will continue to struggle with current warming trends, according to a report released Thursday. has been released. by Australian marine scientists.

They found that parts of the reef had begun to recover from a series of devastating bleaching events in recent years, but predicted that the world-famous ecosystem would experience frequent and longer-lasting heat waves unless there was “immediate global action on climate change. ”

“That’s the science,” said Mr. Bandt. “We’re not doing this to try and stop the pollution a little bit. We are doing this to prevent climate change from becoming a runaway chain reaction.”

He described his support for the climate bill as a first step in pushing Australia to do more, and many climate experts argue that the country can only meet its international obligations if it stops approving new coal and gas projects and eventually existing ones. close.

“They need to tackle the Albanians’ make-believe that our coal and gas are somehow greener than others, and their drug dealer’s defense that if we don’t sell it, others will,” said Robyn Eckersley, an expert in the field of climate change. at the University of Melbourne. “This is pernicious and a direct evasion of Australia’s responsibilities.”