Loner accused of stabbing death of young woman in Roxburgh Park, Melbourne, refusing to take pills

The man accused of allegedly murdering a young woman in her own bed refuses to take his psychedelics while prison staff try to kill him.

Luay Nader Sako, 36, of Roxburgh Park, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Celeste Manno last year pending a review by a forensic psychiatrist that supported a claim that he was unable to commit the crime due to his poor mental health.

On Friday, the Victoria Supreme Court heard that Sako was urging him to remain locked up from other inmates in an isolation unit where he refused to take drugs, which at least one expert believes would help him face charges of murder.

Celeste Manno, 23, was allegedly murdered in her Melbourne home in November 2020

Luay Sako, 35, went to a local police station hours after Ms Manno’s death and was taken to hospital under police guard and charged with murder

Celeste Manno was in the prime of her life when she was stabbed to death in her own bed

In May, the court heard two forensic psychiatrists who ruled that Sako disagreed over whether he was fit to stand trial.

The decision will now be made by a jury trial that will last three days in November.

The court heard while Dr. Andrew Carroll – on behalf of Sako – argued that the alleged killer was psychologically too unwell to properly direct his lawyers, Dr. Clare McInerney – for the prosecution – believes the prognosis can be cured.

On Friday, Crown Prosecutor Patrick Bourke asked for Sako to be reassessed — this time by forensic psychologist Professor James Ogloff.

The court heard prosecutors believe it was in the “interest of justice” to assess whether Sako’s condition had more to do with his behavior than an actual mental illness.

Sako’s attorney Sam Norton, of Stary Norton Halphen, opposed the application, accusing the Crown of attempting to “tweet” its own expert.

“We’re saying there’s no basis for doing that,” he said.

But Judge Elizabeth Hollingworth ordered the review to be conducted with a view to preserving dates for the fitness trial in November.

Should a jury find Sako unfit to stand trial, the court heard Judge Hollingworth hoped he could be transferred to Thomas Embling Hospital – for the criminally insane – where he could be given forced medication in the hopes that he would be well. would be enough to stand trial.

Ms. Manno was Sako’s team leader at a Serco call center before being fired from the role

Heartbroken mom Aggie Di Mauro pictured with her beloved daughter

The court heard that Sako had threatened suicide if he was released from his solitary cell, where he spends up to 23 hours a day in lockdown.

At a March hearing, the court learned that Sako had been given a “second opinion” about his mental abilities after he didn’t like his original assessment.

In a 30-page report, Dr. Carroll determined that not only was Sako unfit to stand trial for the alleged murder, but that he would remain so for the next year.

The court heard that the psychiatrist, who examined the suitability of Bourke Street murderer James “Dimitrious” Gargasoulas, claimed that Sako’s was a “complicated situation.”

But dr. McInerney, before prosecutors, believed Sako had a ‘more favorable prognosis’ depending on his treatment

Bourke said Sako’s mental fitness should be subject to a thorough investigation in court.

“It will indicate that Mr Sako is indeed fit (to stand trial),” he said at the time.

Sako reportedly smashed his former colleague’s window at her childhood home in Mernda, northeast Melbourne, before stabbing her repeatedly with a knife while she was in bed in November 2020.

Ms Manno is pictured with her partner, Chris Ridsdale, looking forward to celebrating her birthday the week she was murdered

Pictured: The crime scene in Mernda where Ms. Manno was found dead

There has been an outpouring of grief for Mrs Manno

He then reportedly fled over a fence stained with blood.

Sako went to a local police station hours later and was taken to hospital under police guard where he was treated for a hand injury that required surgery.

At Sako’s first-ever court hearing last year, the court learned that Sako was not suffering from any mental health problems or taking any drugs at the time his 23-year-old victim was murdered.

Sako had been released to live in the community at the time of the alleged murder after being charged with violating a restraining order.

Ms. Manno was Sako’s team leader at a Serco call center in South Morang and comforted him when he left the company a year earlier.

Sako’s family was devastated by his arrest and said they didn’t know much about what he had been up to at the time.

He was unemployed and lived in his parents’ house.