Lonely convicted murderers begging for penpals online

Convicted killers lonely behind bars seek long-distance companions online while serving life sentences for brutal murders.

Inmates in high-security prisons, including the infamous Acacia and Bunbury facilities in Western Australia, have flocked to a Facebook page dedicated to connecting inmates with outside pen pals.

The site strictly prohibits ads for people convicted of crimes against women and children, but friends and family of men imprisoned for murder are free to roam the page to help them find love.

Among the searchers is former WAFL player Daniel Zwerus, who in 2013 fatally stabbed Ilario Maiolo, an innocent stranger walking his dog on the beach, before dragging his body into the sea in Perth.

Daniel Zwerus (pictured) was convicted of murdering foreign national Ilario Maiolo in 2013

The daughter of the convicted murderer has made a request to companions to write to her ‘lonely’ father

Zwerus, who suffered from psychosis caused by a two-week methamphetamine binge, was sentenced to life imprisonment with an unconditional 18-year term.

“Are there any girls in WA who sincerely want to write to a prisoner? Daddy’s getting a little lonely, poor boy,” reads the message, written on his behalf by his daughter.

‘No crimes against women’ [sic] or children. Wanting someone to write to must be spiritual and NOT crackheads. Must be busy with fitness and training.’

Alongside the post – which attracted contact information from several women – Zwerus’ daughter shared photos of her standing next to her father, with an image of him holding a trophy that reads “#1 father.”

In another ad, the mother of Daniel Marchesano, 27, who was convicted in 2013 for the shooting of Michael Pruiti, asked letter writers to contact her son.

Daniel Marchesano (pictured) was convicted of the 2013 death of Michael Pruiti

The site also features posts from women seeking men behind bars to connect with

Some offenders have been housed in infamous WA prisons, including Bunbury and Acacia

“Hey, does anyone know how I can get pen pals from Perth who are interested in writing and maybe call my son Daniel?” she wrote.

“He seeks friendly conversations with people who understand his situation.

“He will be released around 2034 and is currently in Bunbury Prison, considering being transferred back to Acacia soon. He has not harmed a woman or children.’

Marchesano was sentenced to life with a minimum of 23 years in 2016 after being found guilty of luring Mr Pruiti into a bush near Pickering Book, where he was shot by co-defendant Ben Michael Mansfield.

The court heard that the couple planned to steal chainsaws before killing Mr Priti, dismembering his body and dumping it in a forest grave, burning it and wrapping it in plastic.

Adam Iustuni (pictured) is looking for a ‘nice’ woman on the outside to fill his time behind bars

Brett Pechey (pictured, right) with ex-girlfriend Rikki-Louise (left) was arrested along with Iustuni

The page also features ads for men convicted of drug trafficking, armed robbery and fraud — as well as outside women looking for inmates to write to.

Alleged cyclist Adam Iustuni, who was arrested last year along with former Bandidos boss Brett Pechey, made an appeal through his brother to find a “nice” woman.

“Hello everyone, I’m jumping over here to help my brother, Adam Iustini, find a nice girl to chat with for some company,” the message read.

“He’s 28, has a great personality and doesn’t take offense to women or children.”

The post, which featured a selfie of heavily tattooed Iustuni, garnered responses from many female fans eager to grab his letterbox.

‘Damn! Acacia has caught a good quality criminal with this,” one wrote.

Another added: ‘I would like to write. Please send me details.’

A woman shared some spunky photos as she sought out some ‘hottie’ shift time

John Burrell, the co-founder of WA organization Angelhands, which provides support to those affected by trauma, told The Western Australian Permission for inmates to have pen pals is a complex subject.

Mr Burrell said that while the idea may be shocking to some crime victims, offenders, who often have traumatic backgrounds, may benefit from having pen pals during the rehabilitation process.

The WA Justice Department said “third parties have limited options regarding what people in the community post on social media.”

“However, the Justice Department would report all suspected violations of the law and investigate violations of prison rules,” he said.

The department said under its policy that authorized officials may open and read all inmates’ mail, with the exception of privileged or legal mail.

“Inbound or outbound mail from inmates will not be delivered if it could endanger the good order or security of the prison, pose a threat to any person or property, or be coded,” he said.