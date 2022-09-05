Loneliest man in the world: Survived alone for 26 years and now found dead covered in macaw feathers

Some called him “the man of the hole” thanks to his penchant for digging deep holes in the ground in the Amazon jungle – where he would apparently catch prey and hide from his own predators.

But his other name—the world’s loneliest man—was even more fitting. He spent half of his life all alone with all his friends and family dead – doing his very best to avoid their fate and remain invisible in the rainforest.

Anyone who got too close to him could find himself at the sharp end of his bow and arrow – or he would simply disappear into the nearly impenetrable foliage.

No one even knew the man’s name or the language he spoke.

And no one ever will – because the world’s loneliest man has died: the last remaining member of an isolated Amazonian tribe that had avoided almost all contact with the outside world.

His decomposing body – he would have been about 60 years old – was found on August 23 in western Brazil near the Bolivian border.

Officials from the Brazilian Government’s Office of Indian Affairs (FUNAI) had been quietly watching him from a distance in the Tanaru indigenous area of ​​Rondonia state.

For at least the last 26 years of his life, he was completely without company. But though he died—as he had lived—alone, lying in a hammock outside a straw hut, he seemed to know his end was approaching because he had placed bright macaw feathers over his body.

Macaws are a sign of fertility and healing in native cultures, so perhaps in his last hours he was trying to heal himself of an illness. Or maybe he wanted his most prized possessions around him when he died.

“He was waiting for death, there were no signs of violence,” said indigenous expert Marcelo dos Santos.

The man’s peaceful passing – the government says he died of natural causes – is in stark contrast to the fate of other members of his tribe.

Most of them are said to have been murdered in the 1970s and 1980s by greedy farmers who wanted to expand into the jungle – in what London’s human rights organization Survival International described as a ‘secret genocide’.

Ranchers had cruelly poisoned his tribe by omitting sugar with rat poison.

And its complete isolation began in the 1990s, when the last six remaining members were shot dead.

The charity’s director of research, Fiona Watson, said: “You can only imagine what this man was thinking, going through, living alone, couldn’t talk to anyone and I think very scared because every outsider posed a threat to him, given his terrible experience.’

In 1996, a cameraman accompanying FUNAI officials caught a rare glimpse of the man on film: His frightened eyes stared out of a straw hut where he hid next to a fire. He made no sound, not even when he stuck a sharpened wooden stick through the wall of the hut to scare off the visitors.

“We tried to strike up a conversation and offered corn and arrows, but he was terrified and very aggressive,” said Marcelo dos Santos, who led the expedition.

“From this moment on, we had to respect his isolation.” Over the years, FUNAI teams have entered his territory with members of neighboring tribes to determine which language he spoke and learn more about him. However, the man made it clear that he didn’t want to deal with anyone and once seriously injured a FUNAI visitor by shooting them with an arrow.

Since then, researchers had given him a wide berth and limited their visits to simply checking to see if he was still alive.

The only other known footage of him was taken in 2018 when – during an accidental sighting in the jungle – the muscular man was seen chopping down a large tree with an object resembling an axe.

The Man of the Hole called approximately 8,000 acres of undeveloped rainforest home. He was surrounded by cattle ranches and soy plantations. FUNAI’s staff had to continue to find evidence that he was there – or risk the government giving in to pressure from farmers to raze the jungle for more farmland.

In 2009, security guards on a routine patrol of the area found empty shotgun cartridges on the ground. It was believed that farmers, who had often complained about a single native tribesman sitting on so much land, had paid hunters to kill him. However, they have clearly failed.

No doubt he knew several hiding places: if direct sightings were rare, his trail was easier to follow. Wherever he went, he built huts of straw and thatch – 53 in all – with a single entrance and, inside, a hole up to ten feet deep and sometimes lined with sharp stakes. Of all the indigenous peoples in the region, only he dug the holes. Experts believe that while the holes served a practical purpose, they sometimes had strange ‘scratching marks’ on the walls, suggesting they also had some sort of mystical meaning.

Not only did the man have a bow and bamboo arrows to hunt, but he also planted gardens and grew papaya, cassava, and corn. Visitors describe his gardens, carved into clearings where he had cut down every tree, as beautifully maintained.

Fiona Watson visited in 2005 and described the experience as ‘eerie’, adding: ‘His presence is everywhere and I feel he is watching our every move.’

The borderlands of Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia contain the highest concentration of the estimated 100 uncontacted tribes on the planet, who seasonally move back and forth across national borders in small, extended family groups.

Experts think they reject contact with the outside world because they know the likely consequences: death and disease.

During the Amazon rubber boom at the turn of the 20th century, thousands were killed or enslaved. After millennia of isolation, their immune systems are vulnerable to common infections. Even a cold can kill them.

However, the pressure on them is increasing. Illegal logging has forced uncontacted Peruvian tribes to flee across the border into Brazil. Tribes also suffer from drug traffickers, illegal miners and loggers (the area is rich in tropical hardwoods, as well as oil and gas).

Given Brazil’s populist president Jair Bolsonaro and his emphatic support for mining, logging and ranching in the Amazon, those who would evict the tribes have been encouraged in recent years. This has led to an increase in violent attacks on these people, human rights groups say.

The death of the Man of the Hole should be a “wake-up call” for the Brazilian government to treat the plight of uncontacted people as an emergency, said Fiona Watson, adding: “A very important part of the rich human diversity is gone forever.’ He had, she added, displayed “extraordinary courage and resilience” by living in complete isolation for so long.

Campaigners passionately believe that uncontacted tribes should be able to choose whether to connect with the rest of the world or live apart from it.

Given the terrible fate of his tribe, the determination of the world’s loneliest man to have nothing to do with the rest of us seems completely understandable.