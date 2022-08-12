London’s parks dry as dust as 30 million people are now in drought zone… but Lord’s is still green

Incredibly brown and ugly, these are the capital’s famous ‘green’ spaces that attract hundreds of thousands of tourists and locals during the summer.

London’s normally lush, grassy parks have been parched by weeks of drought and grueling hot weather.

Aerial photos show Hyde Park and the Wanstead Flats in east London looking like the savannas of Africa, with only trees giving the usual green hues. Not even the queen has been able to escape the effects of the heat wave.

The grounds of Buckingham Palace, next to the now ironically named Green Park, are also barren and scorched.

Meanwhile, the gardeners at Lord’s, near Hyde Park, seem to have used the garden hose freely.

The sacred cricket ground is still lush and green despite the lack of rain in recent weeks.

It comes as more than half of England was declared an official drought yesterday as temperatures rose higher than the Bahamas.

Supermarkets are even starting to ration water A supermarket yesterday rationed bottled water sales as shoppers stocked up in the heat. An Aldi in Harringay, north London, put up signs on the shelves telling customers they could only buy five single bottles and three multipacks. It read, “Borders are needed to support you and your neighbors in finding the products you need.” Aldi said it does not impose a national limit on the sale of bottled water. Meanwhile, Asda is the latest retailer to take disposable barbecues off the shelves yesterday to reduce the risk of wildfires. The temporary ban followed similar steps by Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Co-op, Morrisons, Ocado and Tesco. Waitrose and Aldi have permanently stopped selling the barbecues. Campaigners said a complete halt in sales was needed to stop the fire risk. An Asda spokesperson said: ‘In light of the ongoing heat wave and dry conditions, we have now taken the decision to temporarily suspend sales of disposable barbecues in the UK.’ Toby Tyler, whose son William (11) needed a skin graft after standing on sand warmed by a disposable barbecue, said retailers should step up their responsibilities. The teacher, from Stockport, said: ‘They need to recognize the human injuries and waste elements of this problem.’

A total of 30 million people are now covered by drought status, which is likely to lead to more garden hose bans.

It came as temperatures rose to 33C (91F), making the UK hotter than Nassau in the Bahamas and Kingston in Jamaica, where it was 31C (88F).

The Environment Agency has issued the drought decree for eight of its 14 areas in England. But soon after, weather experts said the summer will end “with a bang” for some regions with “intense thunderstorms.”

The Met Office warned that hail, thunder and lightning will blow up the UK from tomorrow with flash floods gushing over the hard-baked ground. It issued a yellow thunderstorm warning that tomorrow and Monday as much as a month of rain – 50mm – could fall in ‘intensive’ eruptions.

The EA said the drought statement was based on rainfall, river flows, groundwater and reservoir levels and the aridity of the soil.

The areas now officially in drought are: Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire and the East Midlands.

It came after agency bosses met with the National Drought Group, which includes water companies, regulators and others such as the National Farmers’ Union.

The EA said the drought status means companies will “increase” measures to conserve water. Meanwhile, Yorkshire Water announced a ban on garden hoses from August 26 for its five million customers, although the county is not officially ‘in drought’.

The company said on its website: ‘You’ve heard of a dry January – well, in Yorkshire we’ve had a dry March, April, May, June and July, with 34% less rain than the long-term average.’

Southern Water, South East Water and Welsh Water have all imposed a garden hose ban, along with the Isle of Man. Thames Water has said it is ‘done’ with a ban on its 15 million customers, but has not yet done so.

Violating a ban could result in a garden sprinkler or car washer being fined £1,000, with companies urging their neighbors to inform about those breaking the law.

It comes after the driest July on record for some areas and the driest first half of the year since 1976. The EA said the total water supply in England’s reservoirs was 65 percent of normal capacity at the end of July – the lowest level for that point. in the calendar year since 1995.

Other data shows that 29 percent of rivers are “exceptionally low.”

The government stressed that taps would not run dry.

Water Minister Steve Double said: ‘All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe and we have made it clear that it is their duty to maintain those supplies.’

An orange extreme heat warning for half the country south of Manchester is in place until tomorrow, when temperatures can reach 95F (35C).

Jason Kelly of the Met Office said: “The current warm weather will give way to a thunderstorm from the west, which will spread south and east early next week.

‘For that, isolated but severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday.

“The warnings point to the possibility of around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in some areas to the north, while in some areas further south there may be around 30mm of rain. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and pose an additional hazard.”

His Met Office colleague Paul Davies added: “The rain can be of sufficient intensity to result in high-velocity flows, flash flooding and debris while slow-moving thunderstorms deposit rain on baked, paved surfaces with water draining into potential downstream deluges.” . He said: ‘For some… the summer will end with a ‘bang’ as severe thunderstorms are forecast early next week.”

Water expert Professor Hannah Cloke of the University of Reading said the rainfall would not be enough to save the UK from drought.

She said: ‘It is unlikely that this will be long-lasting or widespread enough to make a big difference to some exceptionally low levels in reservoirs and rivers.’