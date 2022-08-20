London’s most dangerous woman launches last-ditch appeal against being extradited from Ireland to UK

A convicted stalker once called London’s ‘most dangerous’ woman has filed a last-ditch appeal against her extradition from Ireland following her arrest last week.

‘Manipulative’ Farah Damji, 55, the daughter of South African-born real estate mogul Amir Damji, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 for making a churchwarden’s life “all hell” by stalking him after he rejected her sexual advances.

While languishing in her jail cell for this crime, Damji raised £5,000 by taking on Twitter to solicit donations to hire a top QC to appeal the conviction in November 2016 and also published online “character assassinations” of individuals she was not allowed to refer to.

Also known as Farah Dan, she fled her trial in the UK and was convicted by Southwark Crown Court in February 2020 of two restraining orders and was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

During her trial, she presented herself to Irish Border Patrol as an Icelandic citizen and not as a criminal with a criminal record for fraud dating back to the 1990s.

Damji, who also ran an art gallery in Manhattan in the 1990s, was scheduled to be extradited from Ireland today, but the order has been postponed until next week.

Kingston Crown Court learned in 2016 that Damji met her first victim, who is in her 40s, after contacting him through an online site in October 2013.

The infamous socialite was also jailed for 15 months for a £17,500 housing benefit fraud.

Dan and the victim met to discuss her social housing company. After meeting Dan, a sexual encounter began, but an agreement was made between the two to limit their relationship to a business level.

In December 2013, Dan invited the victim to her company’s Christmas party, where she again tried to seduce the man.

The victim, a married man with children, turned down the advance, sparking a campaign of intimidation.

And before her 2020 conviction for violating her restraining order, Damji had complained that a police officer — one of several names she’s not allowed to mention — had “scared” her elderly mother by contacting her without permission in a police station. notice to Multi-Agency Public Protection Schemes.

She also wrote a letter to a government agency accusing the investigating officer of “stalking and harassing her,” Southwark Crown Court heard.

Judge Michael Gledhill said in 2020 as he sentenced her: “She’s definitely made herself scarce so the police can’t find her.

“In my opinion, this defendant is extremely manipulative.

“She has done her best to disrupt the smooth running of this proceeding from the moment she arrived at this court.

“She plays the system and she continues to play the system, I think.”

A European Arrest Warrant was issued to extradite Damji after she was found to have fled to Ireland. She is wanted in the UK to serve the remainder of her prison sentence.

She sent out a series of tweets from Ireland making it clear that she “would not submit further to the English and Welsh criminal justice systems,” Judge Gledhill had said.

The stalker was arrested in Dublin in August 2020 and held for seven months before being released on bail.

But Damji was arrested in Co Galway last week and remanded in custody.

Members of An Farda Siochana arrested her at a premise on a bank warrant issued after she failed to appear in court for extradition hearings, it is alleged.

She had fought her surrender to the UK in the High Court of Ireland in June and was out on bail while the judges heard her appeal.

She is said to have violated bail conditions in that she failed to appear in court while judges were hearing her case, leading to a warrant to arrest her.

Last week, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds took her into custody and revoked the “stay” that had suspended her extradition while her appeal was pending.

Damji was due to appear before Southwark Crown Court today for the execution of a warrant.

A court official said she would be extradited from Ireland last night, but a last-minute appeal to the court in Ireland against her extradition meant it had been postponed to Wednesday, August 24.

Damji was first jailed in 2010 for £17,500 benefit fraud and she is said to have numerous convictions for fraud, theft and disrupting justice.