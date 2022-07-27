Londoners at increased risk of dying from heat stress

Credit: Shutterstock



With much of Europe and the United States still experiencing extreme heat, and cities like London breaking all high temperature records, a University of Missouri economist predicts that Londoners, in particular, are at increased risk of dying from heat stress. Based on current trends, J. Isaac “Zack” Miller said that a heat event that increases the risk of death by as much as 9.4% in any given year will become common by the end of the century, but in the next decade is relatively unlikely.

Miller, a professor and associate chair of the MU Department of Economics, said the data they analyzed in a study published in the Magazine for Econometrics also shows that the UK alone cannot do much to change the trend. Even if the UK achieves its net-zero carbon emissions strategy by 2050, it will do little to mitigate the risk unless other countries follow suit. The strategy includes several plans to reduce emissions and invest in green energy sources, including renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

“Northern European cities, especially London, are particularly vulnerable to heat stress because they don’t have much air conditioning,” he said. “The way London, and other cities that like it, so to speak, are escaping this fate is to become more like Chicago, New York City, or Houston—all big American cities with a lot of air conditioning and a sense of adaptation has already been deployed for extreme heat.”

The study used a predictive model to compare two scenarios: a mitigation scenario where the UK reached its net-zero target, and a business-as-usual scenario, or one that does not include mitigation or adaptation strategies, Miller said.

“We found that there wasn’t that big of a difference between the two scenarios in terms of the risk level of people dying from heat stress,” he said.

Miller said one factor contributing to their selection of London as a site for this study is a weather event called polar strengthening. This means that the closer a location is to the North Pole or the South Pole, the faster that place gets warmer temperatures than somewhere further away. Since this weather phenomenon occurs over the North Atlantic, Miller said London’s proximity to that part of the ocean played a role in their analysis.

Miller believes that this situation needs to be analyzed by multiple disciplines and that economists like him can offer an innovative perspective on the ongoing heat wave unfolding in London. They, like other social scientists, are involved in thinking about human activities.

“Even more than climate scientists, we are the ones who naturally look at costs and benefits,” said Miller, whose research focuses on the topics of energy and climate economics.

While the study doesn’t address specific actions to take based on their findings, Miller believes the UK can’t act alone – it needs to work with other countries.

“It needs to be addressed by most countries in the world, including China, India and the US,” he said. “Without the US and China on board, it will be difficult to do much globally.”

“Beyond RCP8.5: Marginal Mitigation Using Quasi-Representative Concentration Pathways,” was published in the Magazine for Econometrics. William A. “Buz” Brock of MU, who also holds a joint appointment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, contributed to the study.

