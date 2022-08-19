London studio flat with washing machine UNDERNEATH the bed is successfully rented out

Advertisement

A London studio so small that the washing machine is under the bed has been successfully let for £975 a month.

The owner will only rent out the flat on North Road, Islington, which has two rooms, including the bathroom and open plan kitchen, bedroom and living room, to someone for a minimum of £29,250 a year.

This is when an employee’s average annual salary is £38,600 for full-time employees and £13,803 for those who work part-time.

Described as a ‘clean and recently decorated studio’, it is suitable for one household and two people, although it is not entirely clear how a second person would fit into the cozy space.

Pictures of the flat show a surprisingly modern kitchen, although the building itself does not seem to offer more than a few meters of living space.

Another photo shows a utility room with a boiler, washing machine and sockets, and just above it a ‘maisonette’ with a bed.

Just below the sleeping quarters turns out to be a door to nowhere, or at least a door to the washing machine.

The bedroom area with plugs and also a full size mattress but no bed and is upstairs from the living room?

In the kitchen there is also an oven, a microwave, a fridge and a kettle which is also in the same room as the sofa and the bedroom which is in an alcove upstairs and overlooks the living room below

There is also a window which overlooks Islington below and enters what seems to be quite a lot of light

It is within walking distance of Caledonian Park and Caledonian Road Tube Station on the Piccadilly line of the London Underground. Pictured: North Road in Islington

The property, which can be seen on OpenRenthas a bathroom with a large bathtub, a toilet, a shower curtain and a sink.

In the kitchen there is also an oven, microwave, fridge and kettle which is also in the same room as the sofa and the bedroom which is in an alcove upstairs and overlooks the living room below.

Despite the price, no bills are included and a security deposit of £975 (one month’s rent) is also required.

And in a revealing move that shows how dire London’s rental market is, the property has actually just been let – it’s been on the list for less than two weeks.