London streets ‘not safe enough’ for women, says Liz Truss

London’s streets are not safe enough for women, Liz Truss warned today.

The Prime Minister demanded more action from Mayor Sadiq Khan when asked if she was happy her teenage daughters were out in the capital.

A spate of recent stabbings has sparked fresh concerns about crime in London, with new Scotland Yard commissioner Mark Rowley vowing to ‘target dangerous individuals’.

In an interview with LBC at the Tory conference in Birmingham, Mrs Truss said: ‘We need to do more to make our streets safer and one of the important points about generating economic growth is that it will help us to afford more police officers.

‘It will help us ensure that we protect our streets properly.

“But if you ask me, are the streets of London safe enough? No they’re not.’

Police officers at the scene of a stabbing in north London last week

Liz Truss (pictured in Birmingham today) was asked if she was happy her teenage daughters were out in the capital

Pressed on what the Government was doing to improve the situation, Mrs Truss said: ‘The Home Secretary will publish league tables so the public understand exactly what the situation is in the area.

‘I want to see the Mayor of London do more to tackle crime in the capital. It’s not good enough at the moment.’

Sir Mark was asked the same question after taking up his new role in Britain’s biggest police force and said he would be ‘happy’ for his daughters to walk around London at night.

He replied: ‘Unfortunately there are many men in the city who are stalkers, they are rapists, they are involved in domestic violence.

‘What we bring to solving this problem, along with other agencies that offer a more supportive role to victims, what we bring most of all is the ability to identify and target these dangerous individuals.’