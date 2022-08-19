London mobility scooter murder suspect is remanded in custody after fatal stabbing

A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old busker, who was stabbed in the chest in a ‘cruel attack’ on a mobility scooter, has been remanded in custody today.

Lee Byer, 44, appeared before the Willesden Magistrates’ Court over the alleged murder of grandfather Mr O’Halloran three days ago on Tuesday in Greenford, west London.

Byer, from nearby Southall, stood in the harbor this morning in a gray tracksuit and a prison-issue T-shirt, with a sweater tied around his waist.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and that he had no fixed abode. Malik Aldeiri, on defense, has not filed bail.

Byer was not asked to plead charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon — a large knife — and was taken into custody by Deputy District Judge Ross Cohen ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, was stabbed to death while riding a scooter in West London

Today flowers outside the Tesco in Perivale where Mr O’Halloran played his accordion

Prosecutor Louise Ahmad outlined the case against Byer, describing the alleged murder as a “cruel attack.”

She said Mr O’Halloran, a grandfather who was originally from County Clare in the west of Ireland and known ‘throughout the local community’, had fallen from his scooter outside Runnymede Gardens after being stabbed in the chest.

He was found by a member of the public who called for help, she added.

Byer watched members of the media in the courtroom and covered his face with his hand during the hearing, which lasted less than four minutes.

The judge said he will face a bail hearing at the Old Bailey next week and is expected to face a plea and preparatory hearing at the same court on September 16.

“This is a case that this court cannot handle, so I am sending both cases … to the Central Criminal Court,” he told Byer.

Mr O’Halloran was often seen playing harmonica and accordion outside a Tesco store and train station in South Greenford, raising money for Ukraine.

Mr O’Halloran’s scooter with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Greenford on Tuesday

An aerial view of the scene in Greenford on Wednesday where Mr O’Halloran was stabbed

Tributes have come in this week for the pensioner, who was described as a member of the Irish community in Ealing and hailed as ‘loved and loved’.

Former Labor MP Stephen Pound paid tribute to Mr O’Halloran, an ex-member of his whom he knew from the busker’s regular public presence in the area.

Mr Pound told GB News: ‘Tom was a real local personality, he would play the accordion outside Greenford station, occasionally the harmonica.

“He was a sweet, kind man… He was loved and loved, but above all, he was one of those characters who would solidify an area.”

Mr. O’Halloran leaves behind his family, which includes his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and his death left his home community in Ennistymon in “deep shock and grief”.

Willesden Magistrates’ Court in North West London today, where Lee Byer will appear later

A view of the Willesden Magistrates’ Court today ahead of a court hearing with Lee Byer

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago, but traveled home almost every year until about 10 years ago,” he said.

Officers were called to Cayton Road in Greenford shortly after 4pm on Tuesday due to reports of a stabbing and O’Halloran was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Mr O’Halloran was stabbed on Western Avenue before riding 75 yards on his scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he asked someone for help.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Police asked anyone with footage of the incident to upload it using an online form by: click here. If they have other information about the murder, they can call 911 on 020 8358 0300 quoting 4691/16AUG. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by click here